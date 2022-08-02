https://sputniknews.com/20220802/only-45-of-american-environmentalists-know-what-carbon-neutral-means--poll-1098046716.html

Only 45% of American Environmentalists Know What 'Carbon-Neutral' Means – Poll

Only 45% of American Environmentalists Know What 'Carbon-Neutral' Means – Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Less than half of American self-identified environmentalists can give a correct definition of "carbon-neutral" markings, increasingly... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-02T16:56+0000

2022-08-02T16:56+0000

2022-08-02T16:56+0000

us

poll

environment

environment

americans

co2 emissions

air pollution

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/02/1083060269_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_dede0c89df32a5e38442416e681438fd.jpg

Only 45% of American environmentalists and only 41% of US adults correctly defined that a carbon-neutral label indicates that despite emissions released in the creation of the product, the brand compensated for their harmful effects by purchasing "offsets," or donations to projects that reduce emissions such as by planting trees, the pollster explained.The poll also found that just 6% of Americans always try to buy products with a carbon-neutral label, about 28% either sometimes or rarely try to do it. Fourteen percent of US adults and 9% of US environmentalists said they never buy carbon-neutral items.The majority of Americans - 52% - said they have not seen a carbon-neutral label.The poll was conducted on July 26 among a representative sample of 2,210 US adults, including 1,358 self-identified environmentalists, with unweighted margins of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points and plus or minus 3 percentage points, respectively.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, poll, environment, environment, americans, co2 emissions, air pollution