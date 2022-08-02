https://sputniknews.com/20220802/missouris-gop-primary-for-senate-trump-doesnt-specify-which-eric-has-his-total-endorsement-1098026225.html

Missouri’s GOP Primary for Senate: Trump Doesn’t Specify Which ‘ERIC’ Has His ‘Total Endorsement’

The latest polls show that Eric Greitens, the GOP primary Senate candidate from Missouri, is lagging behind Eric Schmitt by 17 points as of this week... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

Former US President Donald Trump has endorsed “ERIC” without specifying which one ahead of Missouri’s Republican primary election for a US Senate seat to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt.There are two GOP front-runners named Eric in the race, including former Missouri governor Eric Greitens and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Comedian Eric McElroy is also running, but he is seen by many as a long-shot contender.When reached for comment by NBC News, Trump’s team declined to elaborate, saying only that the “endorsement speaks for itself.”Both front-runners quickly claimed the 45th US president’s full support following his statement, with Schmitt tweeting that he is “grateful for President Trump’s endorsement.”Greitens, for his part, noted on his Twitter page that he was “honored to receive President Trump’s endorsement,” adding, “From the beginning, I’ve been the true MAGA [Make America Great Again] Champion fighting against the RINO [Republican In Name Only] establishment backing Schmitt.”Schmitt and Greitens have traded frontrunner status over the past several months, even though most recent polls, conducted in particular by Emerson College and the Hill, have indicated that the state attorney general is pulling ahead just before Tuesday's GOP primary.Greitens came under fire from Republicans and Democrats after his ex-wife accused him of abusing both her and the couple’s children, something that he denies. Some of the alleged abuse occurred during Greitens’s tenure as governor, before he resigned due to a sex scandal involving his then-hairdresser in 2018.

