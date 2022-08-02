LIVE UPDATES: Nancy Pelosi Arrives to Malaysia as Tensions Grow Around Possible Taiwan Trip

Taiwan's Military Reportedly Increases Combat Readiness Ahead of Pelosi's Possible Visit

Taiwan's military is increasing its combat readiness starting from Tuesday amid the speculations over the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island and China's potential retaliation, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the Taiwanese news outlet, the military was scheduled to begin exercises at 8 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) on August 2 and carry on until 12 p.m. of August 4, adjusting all movements depending on the actions of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Currently the combat readiness of the military of the island is at a normal level and has not been raised to "emergency readiness," CNA reported.