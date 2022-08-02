International
https://sputniknews.com/20220802/live-updates-nancy-pelosi-arrives-to-malaysia-as-tensions-grow-around-possible-taiwan-trip-1098018579.html
LIVE UPDATES: Nancy Pelosi Arrives to Malaysia as Tensions Grow Around Possible Taiwan Trip
LIVE UPDATES: Nancy Pelosi Arrives to Malaysia as Tensions Grow Around Possible Taiwan Trip
Beijing previously slammed the alleged plans of the American delegation to visit Taiwan, since China considers it a brazen interference into its internal... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-02T05:31+0000
2022-08-02T05:43+0000
nancy pelosi
us
china
taiwan
asia & pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/04/1081641022_0:18:3073:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_690dffb54e863079d6631da219890539.jpg
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/04/1081641022_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d02e7d4600d98d0cba5d3221f071c334.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nancy pelosi, us, china, taiwan, asia & pacific, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waits during votes during the first session of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Nancy Pelosi Arrives to Malaysia as Tensions Grow Around Possible Taiwan Trip

05:31 GMT 02.08.2022 (Updated: 05:43 GMT 02.08.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Beijing previously slammed the alleged plans of the American delegation to visit Taiwan, since China considers it a brazen interference into its internal affairs.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in Malaysia on Tuesday, having arrived after visiting Singapore as part of her Asian trip. The American lawmaker is expected to meet Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and her counterpart in the Malaysian legislature Azhar Azizan Harun, local news agency Bernama reported.
Reports suggest that after visiting Malaysia, the delegation led by Pelosi, which includes six congressmen, will travel to Taipei later in the day. During the visit, she is expected to meet with the island's leadership, including president Tsai Ing-wen.
The White House noted that she has right to go to Taiwan, but also noted that the speaker neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of the trip.
Addressing the issue, China's People's Liberation Army started military exercises on Saturday in the southeastern province of Fujian across the strait from the island, closing the designated maritime area. At the same time, reports say that an American aircraft carrier group led by the USS Ronald Reagan is heading in the direction of Taiwan.
Beijing has repeatedly stated that the trip would infringe the one-China principle and jeopardize US-China bilateral relations. China stressed it is ready to defend its state sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning Washington about dire consequences if Pelosi's visit to Taiwan takes place.
New firstOld first
07:22 GMT 02.08.2022
Beijing Stresses it is Determined to Deliver Harsh Response if House Speaker Pelosi Visits Taiwan

"We pay close attention to Pelosi's route, and if the US acts without regard to the opinions of others, China will certainly take decisive and tough measures to protect sovereignty and security interests", foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a briefing.

At the same time, the diplomat said that China and the United States maintain close contacts at all levels and through various channels.
06:52 GMT 02.08.2022
Taiwan's Military Reportedly Increases Combat Readiness Ahead of Pelosi's Possible Visit
Taiwan's military is increasing its combat readiness starting from Tuesday amid the speculations over the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island and China's potential retaliation, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
According to the Taiwanese news outlet, the military was scheduled to begin exercises at 8 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) on August 2 and carry on until 12 p.m. of August 4, adjusting all movements depending on the actions of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).
Currently the combat readiness of the military of the island is at a normal level and has not been raised to "emergency readiness," CNA reported.
06:00 GMT 02.08.2022
Chinese Army Begins Military Exercises in South China Sea Amid Escalation Over Taiwan
In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Navy frigate Huangshan, left, and Russian Navy antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs take part in a joint naval drill at sea off south China's Guangdong Province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
Chinese Army Begins Military Exercises in South China Sea Amid Escalation Over Taiwan
05:59 GMT
05:50 GMT 02.08.2022
China Prepares Response Measures to Pelosi's Possible Visit to Taipei, GT Journalist Says

"As far as I know, in response to Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan, Beijing has prepared a series of countermeasures, which includes military steps", ex-editor-in-chief of the Global Times Hu Xijin stated.

05:33 GMT 02.08.2022
Bomb Scare Follows Threat Targeting Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport, Report Says
The aviation police launched a probe after a bomb threat in the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, newspaper United Daily News reported on Tuesday.
No evacuations from the airport were announced, but employees were urged to exercise maximum vigilance.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала