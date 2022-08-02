LIVE UPDATES: Berlin Supplying Ukraine With Arms That German Troops Do Not Have Yet, Scholz Says

Berlin Supplying Ukraine With Arms That German Troops Do Not Have Yet, Chancellor Scholz Says

"We delivered whatever we had: anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, mines, guns, tons of ammunition and non-lethal aid. Since then we have moved to more complex and high-value systems. Self-propelled howitzers, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, anti-aircraft systems, counter battery radar", Olaf Scholz told Canada's Globe and Mail.

"Some of these systems are so new that only very few have been produced and some of them have not even been introduced in the Bundeswehr. All of those need training for the Ukrainian crews and we are providing that as well. As we speak, Ukrainians are being trained on new and more sophisticated equipment in several locations in Germany. And we will continue to provide this support to Ukraine as long as it takes," he said.

Russia earlier sent a note to all countries, including the United States, due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.