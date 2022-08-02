https://sputniknews.com/20220802/indian-opposition-mp-triggers-lulz-online-for-hiding-2500-bag-during-inflation-debate--1098024745.html

Indian Opposition MP Triggers Lulz Online for Hiding $2,500 Bag During Inflation Debate

Trinamool Congress politician Mahua Moitra is one of the most fiery critics of India's Prime Minister Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party. She's often seen... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

Opposition MP Mahua Moitra has been brutally trolled on Twitter after being found hiding her reported $2,500 Louis Vuitton bag while participating in a parliamentary debate on inflation on Monday.In a video clip, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Parliamentarian Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is seen raising the issue of inflation while Moitra is sitting beside her. As soon as Dastidar raises the topic of rising prices, Moitra immediately puts her Louis Vuitton bag below the table where it isn't visible to the cameras installed in the lower house, the Lok Sabha."It's okay to own a Louis Vuitton but to hide it under the table as soon as debate on inflation starts is fakery of another level," a netizen tweeted."TMC= Too Much Corruption," another said, referring to Moitra's party."TMC's fake face #MahuaMoitra exposed! When the debate on inflation was going on in Parliament, Mahua Moitra was seen hiding a bag worth about two lakh rupees of Louis Vuitton company!", a fourth claimed.Coming back to the debate on rising prices, several opposition parties, including Moitra's TMC and the Congress party, have been targeting the BJP government over the subject in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. India's inflation rate has remained over the seven percent mark for the past seven months, well beyond the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band of six percent in 2022, and the central bank is expected to raise rates once again later this month.

