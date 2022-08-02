https://sputniknews.com/20220802/idf-israel-blocks-roads-and-civil-areas-bordering-gaza-strip-due-to-terrorism-threat-1098025077.html
IDF: Israel Blocks Roads and Civil Areas Bordering Gaza Strip Due to Terrorism Threat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel blocked civilian areas and roads bordering the Gaza Strip, fearing a possible reaction of Palestinians to its night-time military operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.
“After terrorist activities were identified with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization and due to a direct threat of a possible attack on Israeli civilians, it was decided to block off civilian areas & routes near the Gaza security fence this morning,” IDF tweeted.
Overnight, IDF conducted a raid in the Jenin area, capturing two terror-suspects and triggering a backlash from Palestinians.
“IDF, ISA & Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activity in Jenin to apprehend 2 terrorist suspects overnight. During the activity, Palestinians shot at and … hurled rocks at the forces,” IDF tweeted.
Israel has been carrying out regular counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank since mid-April, in retaliation for a string of attacks
, which claimed the lives of over 20 Israelis over several weeks.