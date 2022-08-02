https://sputniknews.com/20220802/idf-israel-blocks-roads-and-civil-areas-bordering-gaza-strip-due-to-terrorism-threat-1098025077.html

IDF: Israel Blocks Roads and Civil Areas Bordering Gaza Strip Due to Terrorism Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel blocked civilian areas and roads bordering the Gaza Strip, fearing a possible reaction of Palestinians to its night-time military... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

Overnight, IDF conducted a raid in the Jenin area, capturing two terror-suspects and triggering a backlash from Palestinians.Israel has been carrying out regular counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank since mid-April, in retaliation for a string of attacks, which claimed the lives of over 20 Israelis over several weeks.

