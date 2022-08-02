International
https://sputniknews.com/20220802/idf-israel-blocks-roads-and-civil-areas-bordering-gaza-strip-due-to-terrorism-threat-1098025077.html
IDF: Israel Blocks Roads and Civil Areas Bordering Gaza Strip Due to Terrorism Threat
IDF: Israel Blocks Roads and Civil Areas Bordering Gaza Strip Due to Terrorism Threat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel blocked civilian areas and roads bordering the Gaza Strip, fearing a possible reaction of Palestinians to its night-time military... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-02T09:17+0000
2022-08-02T09:17+0000
middle east
israel
idf
israel defense forces (idf)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094284246_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_547e252e5b27b19f37796f72b20950c5.jpg
Overnight, IDF conducted a raid in the Jenin area, capturing two terror-suspects and triggering a backlash from Palestinians.Israel has been carrying out regular counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank since mid-April, in retaliation for a string of attacks, which claimed the lives of over 20 Israelis over several weeks.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094284246_96:0:1280:888_1920x0_80_0_0_f2180e08d51564dc6153a28d0eb1ef59.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, idf, israel defense forces (idf)

IDF: Israel Blocks Roads and Civil Areas Bordering Gaza Strip Due to Terrorism Threat

09:17 GMT 02.08.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 / IDF Spokesperson's Unit photographer / IDF Soldiers in Nablus during operation Defense Shield IDF Soldiers in Nablus during operation Defense Shield
IDF Soldiers in Nablus during operation Defense Shield - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 / IDF Spokesperson's Unit photographer / IDF Soldiers in Nablus during operation Defense Shield
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel blocked civilian areas and roads bordering the Gaza Strip, fearing a possible reaction of Palestinians to its night-time military operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

“After terrorist activities were identified with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization and due to a direct threat of a possible attack on Israeli civilians, it was decided to block off civilian areas & routes near the Gaza security fence this morning,” IDF tweeted.

Overnight, IDF conducted a raid in the Jenin area, capturing two terror-suspects and triggering a backlash from Palestinians.

“IDF, ISA & Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activity in Jenin to apprehend 2 terrorist suspects overnight. During the activity, Palestinians shot at and … hurled rocks at the forces,” IDF tweeted.

Israel has been carrying out regular counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank since mid-April, in retaliation for a string of attacks, which claimed the lives of over 20 Israelis over several weeks.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала