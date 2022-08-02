https://sputniknews.com/20220802/dont-do-drugs-kids-utah-man-jailed-after-sparking-60-acre-wildfire-while-trying-to-kill-spider-1098052677.html

‘Don’t Do Drugs, Kids’: Utah Man Jailed After Sparking 60-Acre Wildfire While Trying to Kill Spider

'Don't Do Drugs, Kids': Utah Man Jailed After Sparking 60-Acre Wildfire While Trying to Kill Spider

At least it wasn’t a gender reveal.Cory Allan Martin, 26, of Draper, Utah, was arrested on Monday on claims that he started a wildfire that consumed 60 acres of brush in a Provo suburb.How did he start the fire, you ask? Why, trying to kill a spider, of course. Martin told officers he had been trying to kill a spider with a lighter.Sgt. Spencer Cannon, a spokesman for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters that officers had found “drugs and paraphernalia” in Martin’s backpack.Utah Governor Spencer Cox offered his own analysis of the situation on Twitter on Monday evening, tweeting: “Um, don’t do drugs kids (and don’t start spiders on fire during a drought).”By early Tuesday, the fire had consumed about 60 acres of brushland, but destroyed no structures and caused no injuries or evacuations. Firefighters said they had the blaze about 90% contained.While there has been a marked increase in the number, size, and intensity of wildfires in recent years, which scientists attribute to a mixture of climate change and human settlement patterns, there have also been numerous fires sparked by other incidents. For example, pyrotechnics associated with so-called “gender reveal” parties, in which the colors blue or pink are dramatically unveiled as a way to inform guests about a forthcoming child’s sex, have sparked several such fires, including a massive fire that consumed 47,000 acres of land in Arizona in 2017 and another in California in 2020 that burned 22,700 acres.The California fire, officially known as the El Dorado Fire, is colloquially called the “Gender Reveal Fire.”

