Demographic Change at Indian Border Not Possible in Current Situation, Retired BSF Official Says

02.08.2022

2022-08-02T11:02+0000

2022-08-02T11:02+0000

2022-08-02T11:02+0000

As India's state police flagged concerns over possible demographic changes along India's border, a former Additional Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) told Sputnik that the demographic composition in the area is not likely to be affected in the near future.Sanjiv Krishan Sood, the ex-Additional DG, made the remarks days after a report published in the Indian media said that police in Assam and Uttar Pradesh had sounded the alarm over the growing population along India's border with Nepal and Bangladesh.The report cited Assam Police as saying that the growth in population from 2011 to 2021 has increased 31.45 percent in its border areas, exceeding the projected 12.5-13.54 percent along the 10 kilometer border between Assam and Bangladesh.However, the figures have not been officially confirmed.This is not the first time when such concerns have been raised. Last year in November, India's Border Security Force (BSF) Director General said that over a period of time, there had been a demographic change in Assam, West Bengal, which was "upsetting to a great degree." He added that even the voting pattern had allegedly changed.Elaborating on that, Sood noted that the "change in demography on papers was noticed in 1971," when the country of Bangladesh was created, because "many refugees chose to stay in Indian territory."Assam Police also said that there had been an increase in the number of mosques along the border. Uttar Pradesh Police in a document said out of its 1,047 villages in seven border districts, in the past five years, there has been a 25 percent rise of mosques and madrasas along the border district.On this, Sood said that perhaps there could have been an increase in the number of madrasas in the border areas. In that case, the government should prioritize setting up government schools.The former officer said that he was surprised that BSF is submitting or talking about demographic reports since the force's primary work is to "promote a sense of security amongst border population and secondly to prevent border crime, including trafficking, smuggling and illegal migration.""It is not BSF's work to check demography. We never did that, our intelligence branch may have done. But this is not a mandated task," Sood added.

