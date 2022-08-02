https://sputniknews.com/20220802/china-not-in-favor-of-additional-sanctions-against-north-korea---un-envoy-1098015962.html

China Not in Favor of Additional Sanctions Against North Korea - UN Envoy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Beijing does not support imposing additional sanctions against Pyongyang, China's envoy to the United Nations Zhang Jun said at a news...

"For the Security Council, definitely, the role played by the Security Council should be conducive in seeking to improve the situation instead of making the situation even worse," Zhang said on Monday. Zhang also said that the United States and North Korea will directly engage and that Washington will take specific actions in responding to Pyongyang's concerns.The ambassador also called on all parties to stay calm and avoid provocative actions.Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that North Korea intends to conduct its seventh nuclear test. On Tuesday, South Korean Minister of Unification Kwon Young-se expressed fears that their northern neighbor may conduct a new nuclear test on July 27 - the anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice - or shortly after that.Zhang said that China does not have any confirmed information about such a test.North Korea intensified launches of ballistic missiles and other projectiles in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang launched 18 missiles, some of which it said were hypersonic. At the end of June, South Korean minister of unification Kwon Young-se said that North Korea had completed all preparations for a nuclear test but was waiting for the right moment to maximize its effect.In July, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the launching of a specialized center for geophysical monitoring whose main task is to monitor and register nuclear explosions globally.

