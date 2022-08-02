https://sputniknews.com/20220802/australia-fines-passenger-1874-after-two-undeclared-mcmuffins-found-in-his-luggage-1098033087.html

Australia Fines Passenger $1,874 After Two Undeclared McMuffins Found in His Luggage

To prevent the spread of infectious disease, Australia started using detector dogs and assigning biosecurity officers at international airports, especially for... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

A traveller has been fined 2,664 Australian dollars (US $1,874) after two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant were found in his luggage upon arrival at Australia's Darwin Airport.The passenger travelled from Bali, Indonesia, to Australia, and his food was detected by a biosecurity detector dog named Zinta, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry said.Biosecurity means preventing or stopping the spread of harmful viruses or bacteria in order to minimize the risk of infectious disease. Australia has remained quite vigilant about passengers travelling from Indonesia after a foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak was reported in the country.The passenger, meanwhile, was also issued a "12-unit infringement notice for failing to declare potential high biosecurity risk items and providing a false and misleading document."Earlier in July, a 19-year-old Australian model was fined a similar amount after she failed to notify customs officials about two ingredients in her Subway sandwich after arriving in Europe from her journey.

