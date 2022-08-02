https://sputniknews.com/20220802/accident-or-intentional-ukrainian-forces-bomb-prison-in-elenovka-holding-azov-fighters-1098004321.html

Accident or Intentional? Ukrainian Forces Bomb Prison in Elenovka Holding Azov Fighters

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan start off the week strong with thought-provoking conversations and breaking news.

Accident or intentional? Ukrainian forces bomb Russian prison holding Azov fighters On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan start off the week strong with thought-provoking conversations and breaking news. Everything from an attack on a Ukrainian prison to Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan which is right around the corner!

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistScott Ritter - Former U.N. Weapons InspectorKJ Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst, WriterIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Ted Rall from Moscow to talk all things Russian. How is Russia affected by the current sanctions? What is it like to be in Russia right now as an American? Plus, what Rall thinks will happen with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila speak with Scott Ritter to discuss the bombing of a prison in Elenovka (Olenivka), hosting Ukrainian prisoners of war. Ukraine blames Russia for the attack but Ritter claims this cannot be true.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by KJ Noh to discuss all things China, especially getting into deeper detail about Nancy Pelosi's upcoming trip to Taiwan and how China could see the US as having a 'weak leader'.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

