West Seeks to Politicize Interpol's Work and Affect Cooperation With Moscow, Russian Diplomat Says

The diplomat said that Western states periodically call for limiting Russia's ability to use Interpol channels to search for criminals or even suspending Russia's membership in this organization.By doing this, the West jeopardizes the main purpose for which Interpol was created — to ensure the unification of the efforts of the national law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime, he added.In addition, these attempts spur the desire of some participants to change the Charter of Interpol in order to put political pressure on any objectionable government in the future, the diplomat said.Tarabrin also noted that Moscow has received 60 refusals from Western countries to extradite criminals since March, with almost half of them for political reasons.Such destructive steps only harm international efforts in combating and preventing crime, leading to a sharp deterioration in the crime situation as a whole, the diplomat said, noting that the only one who will benefit from such short-sighted steps are criminals.

