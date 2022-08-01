https://sputniknews.com/20220801/us-says-submarines-australia-to-get-under-aukus-will-be-nuclear-powered-not-nuclear-armed-1098007606.html

US Says Submarines Australia to Get Under AUKUS Will Be Nuclear-Powered, Not Nuclear-Armed

US Says Submarines Australia to Get Under AUKUS Will Be Nuclear-Powered, Not Nuclear-Armed

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The submarines that Australia will get under the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) pact will be nuclear-powered, not... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-01T16:47+0000

2022-08-01T16:47+0000

2022-08-01T16:47+0000

australia

us

aukus

nuclear submarines

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096782583_0:57:3541:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_487bbd9177b18e9ea34e3289f8903178.jpg

"Some have asked about our new partnership with the United Kingdom and Australia known as AUKUS. Through this partnership, Australia will acquire submarines. I want to emphasize that these submarines will be nuclear-powered, not nuclear-armed," Blinken said at the NPT Review Conference at the United Nations in New York."Other countries have this kind of submarines. And these will adhere to the highest safety and Non Proliferation standards under the NPT. We're working very closely with the IEA to make sure that that's the case," he added.The previous Australian government abandoned the $64 billion program to acquire up to 12 French-designed submarines. Instead, Australia reached an agreement with the United Kingdom and the United States within a trilateral security pact dubbed AUKUS. Under the pact, Washington and London pledged to help Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines. Former French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the move a "stab in the back."

https://sputniknews.com/20220727/us-prepares-to-defend-aukus-pact-from-chinas-criticism-at-key-non-proliferation-conference-1097841197.html

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

australia, us, aukus, nuclear submarines