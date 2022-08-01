International
Teenage Girl Beheads Niece During Hindu Ritual in India's Rajasthan
Teenage Girl Beheads Niece During Hindu Ritual in India's Rajasthan
The girl's family told police that she had not been behaving normally for two days and looked like she needed mental help. An investigation is underway. 01.08.2022, Sputnik International
In a horrific incident, a female minor has allegedly beheaded her nine-year-old niece with a sword in Dungarpur, a tribal belt of India's Rajasthan state.During police interrogation, the family revealed that the attack happened early Monday morning when the 15-year-old girl and her family were performing puja (worship ritual) of the Hindu Goddess Dasha Mata inside a room at their home. The girl suddenly went berserk and pulled out a sword kept in the room and started moving violently, police told local media."The family said there was a sudden change in her behavior... She had not eaten anything for two days due to the puja," police said.
14:12 GMT 01.08.2022
The girl's family told police that she had not been behaving normally for two days and looked like she needed mental help. An investigation is underway.
In a horrific incident, a female minor has allegedly beheaded her nine-year-old niece with a sword in Dungarpur, a tribal belt of India's Rajasthan state.
During police interrogation, the family revealed that the attack happened early Monday morning when the 15-year-old girl and her family were performing puja (worship ritual) of the Hindu Goddess Dasha Mata inside a room at their home. The girl suddenly went berserk and pulled out a sword kept in the room and started moving violently, police told local media.

"Since her parents were in danger of being hurt, they ran out quickly. The girl then waving the heavy sword entered another room and beheaded nine-year-old Varsha, who was her niece," Singh said.

"The family said there was a sudden change in her behavior... She had not eaten anything for two days due to the puja," police said.
