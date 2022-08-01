https://sputniknews.com/20220801/teenage-girl-beheads-niece-during-hindu-ritual-in-indias-rajasthan-1098002448.html

Teenage Girl Beheads Niece During Hindu Ritual in India's Rajasthan

The girl's family told police that she had not been behaving normally for two days and looked like she needed mental help. An investigation is underway. 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

In a horrific incident, a female minor has allegedly beheaded her nine-year-old niece with a sword in Dungarpur, a tribal belt of India's Rajasthan state.During police interrogation, the family revealed that the attack happened early Monday morning when the 15-year-old girl and her family were performing puja (worship ritual) of the Hindu Goddess Dasha Mata inside a room at their home. The girl suddenly went berserk and pulled out a sword kept in the room and started moving violently, police told local media."The family said there was a sudden change in her behavior... She had not eaten anything for two days due to the puja," police said.

