Seven Tonnes of Radioactive Water Reportedly Leaked at 3rd Reactor of Japan's Mihama NPP
Seven Tonnes of Radioactive Water Reportedly Leaked at 3rd Reactor of Japan's Mihama NPP
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Seven tonnes of water with radioactive elements leaked at the third reactor of the Mihama nuclear power plant in Japan's Fukui prefecture... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International
The leakage will not have any impact on the environment, according to the news agency.The NPP is located about 320 km west of Tokyo. The reactor is over 40 years old (it was commissioned in December 1976), but in June 2021, it was powered after a ten-year-long outage. Later that year, it was suspended by the operator over its inability to enhance counter-terrorism infrastructure, but reports suggest it will be relaunched once again in August 2022.
10:41 GMT 01.08.2022 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 01.08.2022)
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Seven tonnes of water with radioactive elements leaked at the third reactor of the Mihama nuclear power plant in Japan's Fukui prefecture, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing operator Kansai Electric Power Company.
The leakage will not have any impact on the environment, according to the news agency.
The NPP is located about 320 km west of Tokyo. The reactor is over 40 years old (it was commissioned in December 1976), but in June 2021, it was powered after a ten-year-long outage.
Later that year, it was suspended by the operator over its inability to enhance counter-terrorism infrastructure, but reports suggest it will be relaunched once again in August 2022.