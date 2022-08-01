International
BREAKING: Biden Says US Ready to Negotiate With Russia on Replacement for START Strategic Arms Control Treaty
https://sputniknews.com/20220801/seven-tonnes-of-radioactive-water-reportedly-leaked-at-3rd-reactor-of-japans-mihama-npp-1097997681.html
Seven Tonnes of Radioactive Water Reportedly Leaked at 3rd Reactor of Japan's Mihama NPP
Seven Tonnes of Radioactive Water Reportedly Leaked at 3rd Reactor of Japan's Mihama NPP
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Seven tonnes of water with radioactive elements leaked at the third reactor of the Mihama nuclear power plant in Japan's Fukui prefecture... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-01T10:41+0000
2022-08-01T10:53+0000
asia & pacific
japan
nuclear power
nuclear power plant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097997515_7:0:1262:706_1920x0_80_0_0_399992a5a62ad1f6b187912c9fa4ce17.jpg
The leakage will not have any impact on the environment, according to the news agency.The NPP is located about 320 km west of Tokyo. The reactor is over 40 years old (it was commissioned in December 1976), but in June 2021, it was powered after a ten-year-long outage. Later that year, it was suspended by the operator over its inability to enhance counter-terrorism infrastructure, but reports suggest it will be relaunched once again in August 2022.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097997515_170:0:1111:706_1920x0_80_0_0_ac5f3f2f8d98b1fd645e84877444f746.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, japan, nuclear power, nuclear power plant

Seven Tonnes of Radioactive Water Reportedly Leaked at 3rd Reactor of Japan's Mihama NPP

10:41 GMT 01.08.2022 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 01.08.2022)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Alpsdake / Mihama Nuclear Power PlantMihama Nuclear Power Plant
Mihama Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Alpsdake / Mihama Nuclear Power Plant
Subscribe
International
India
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Seven tonnes of water with radioactive elements leaked at the third reactor of the Mihama nuclear power plant in Japan's Fukui prefecture, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing operator Kansai Electric Power Company.
The leakage will not have any impact on the environment, according to the news agency.
The NPP is located about 320 km west of Tokyo. The reactor is over 40 years old (it was commissioned in December 1976), but in June 2021, it was powered after a ten-year-long outage.
Later that year, it was suspended by the operator over its inability to enhance counter-terrorism infrastructure, but reports suggest it will be relaunched once again in August 2022.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала