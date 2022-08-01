https://sputniknews.com/20220801/seven-tonnes-of-radioactive-water-reportedly-leaked-at-3rd-reactor-of-japans-mihama-npp-1097997681.html

Seven Tonnes of Radioactive Water Reportedly Leaked at 3rd Reactor of Japan's Mihama NPP

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Seven tonnes of water with radioactive elements leaked at the third reactor of the Mihama nuclear power plant in Japan's Fukui prefecture...

The leakage will not have any impact on the environment, according to the news agency.The NPP is located about 320 km west of Tokyo. The reactor is over 40 years old (it was commissioned in December 1976), but in June 2021, it was powered after a ten-year-long outage. Later that year, it was suspended by the operator over its inability to enhance counter-terrorism infrastructure, but reports suggest it will be relaunched once again in August 2022.

