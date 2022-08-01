https://sputniknews.com/20220801/russia-imposes-sanctions-against-39-uk-citizens-1098003329.html
Russia Imposes Sanctions Against 39 UK Citizens
The ministry added Russia will continue expanding its travel ban list, which now includes former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, leader of UK Labour Party Keir Startmer, and reporter Piers Morgan, among others.This comes as a response after London joined sanctions against Moscow, slapping multiple rounds of restrictions against Russian nationals.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has added 39 citizens of the United Kingdom, including reporters, business people and politicians, to its travel ban list, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"In connection with continues UK government policy of sanctions and restrictions against representatives of the socio-political circles of Russia, domestic economic operators and media, it was decided to include a number of UK politicians, businessmen and journalists, who contribute to London's hostile course aimed at the demonization of our country and its international isolation, in the Russian ‘stop list," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added Russia will continue expanding its travel ban list, which now includes former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, leader of UK Labour Party Keir Startmer, and reporter Piers Morgan, among others.
This comes as a response after London joined sanctions against Moscow
, slapping multiple rounds of restrictions against Russian nationals.