https://sputniknews.com/20220801/rec-to-support-overseas-promotion-of-eight-additional-agrobusinesses-1098005126.html
REC to Support Overseas Promotion of Eight Additional Agrobusinesses
REC to Support Overseas Promotion of Eight Additional Agrobusinesses
The expert committee of the Russian Export Center JSC (REC, part of VEB.RF) has approved the promotion of eight companies' agricultural products in their... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-01T15:26+0000
2022-08-01T15:26+0000
2022-08-01T15:26+0000
russia
business
russian export center jsc (rec)
export
agriculture
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090630713_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f235a8cdcb64d1c271fa4baa6dff482.jpg
“The work of the expert committee of the Russian Export Center JSC on the selection of applications from organizations to exhibit their products in pavilions abroad continues. On July 29, at its eleventh meeting, the committee has selected eight more companies whose products will be presented at four REC pavilions abroad,” the statement read.The committee has considered a total of 15 applications for product exhibition at its various pavilions, including five for China, four for Vietnam, and three each for the UAE and Egypt.The REC's pavilions abroad will now feature jams, confectionery and healthy foods, milk and ice cream, sunflower and corn oils, vegetable substitutes for meat and milk, as well as alcoholic beverages and instant noodles.The Russian Export Center is implementing a program to create permanent tasting and demonstration pavilions of Russian foods in foreign countries. The pavilions are located in Shanghai (PRC), Dubai (UAE), Hanoi (Vietnam), as wellas in Cairo and New Cairo (Egypt).
https://sputniknews.com/20220721/russian-business-aims-at-winning-azerbaijani-market-rec-says-1097449340.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090630713_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2210dbd170bd3d27c43406553bb66c46.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, business, russian export center jsc (rec), export, agriculture
REC to Support Overseas Promotion of Eight Additional Agrobusinesses
The expert committee of the Russian Export Center JSC (REC, part of VEB.RF) has approved the promotion of eight companies' agricultural products in their exhibition pavilions abroad, the REC reported.
“The work of the expert committee of the Russian Export Center JSC on the selection of applications from organizations to exhibit their products in pavilions abroad continues. On July 29, at its eleventh meeting, the committee has selected eight more companies whose products will be presented at four REC pavilions abroad,” the statement read.
The committee has considered a total of 15 applications for product exhibition at its various pavilions, including five for China, four for Vietnam, and three each for the UAE and Egypt.
The REC's pavilions abroad will now feature jams, confectionery and healthy foods, milk and ice cream, sunflower and corn oils, vegetable substitutes for meat and milk, as well as alcoholic beverages and instant noodles.
“The program offers a number of benefits to export-oriented companies, ranging from pavilions’ free infrastructure to marketing support for our local operators. For example, last week we held a promotion at the Carrefour supermarket chain in three leading malls in Dubai. For five days, supermarket visitors could try ‘Made in Russia’ products right in the stores. This is a great opportunity for participants of our program to get closer to consumers and gain their trust,” said REC Vice PresidentAlexey Solodov.
The Russian Export Center is implementing a program to create permanent tasting and demonstration pavilions of Russian foods in foreign countries. The pavilions are located in Shanghai (PRC), Dubai (UAE), Hanoi (Vietnam), as wellas in Cairo and New Cairo (Egypt).