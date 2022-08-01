https://sputniknews.com/20220801/rec-to-support-overseas-promotion-of-eight-additional-agrobusinesses-1098005126.html

REC to Support Overseas Promotion of Eight Additional Agrobusinesses

REC to Support Overseas Promotion of Eight Additional Agrobusinesses

“The work of the expert committee of the Russian Export Center JSC on the selection of applications from organizations to exhibit their products in pavilions abroad continues. On July 29, at its eleventh meeting, the committee has selected eight more companies whose products will be presented at four REC pavilions abroad,” the statement read.The committee has considered a total of 15 applications for product exhibition at its various pavilions, including five for China, four for Vietnam, and three each for the UAE and Egypt.The REC's pavilions abroad will now feature jams, confectionery and healthy foods, milk and ice cream, sunflower and corn oils, vegetable substitutes for meat and milk, as well as alcoholic beverages and instant noodles.The Russian Export Center is implementing a program to create permanent tasting and demonstration pavilions of Russian foods in foreign countries. The pavilions are located in Shanghai (PRC), Dubai (UAE), Hanoi (Vietnam), as wellas in Cairo and New Cairo (Egypt).

