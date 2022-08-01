https://sputniknews.com/20220801/poll-republicans-projected-to-win-2022-midterms-as-voters-worried-by-inflation-1097989641.html

Poll: Republicans Projected to Win 2022 Midterms as Voters Worried by Inflation

According to a CBS survey, the GOP enjoys solid support from independent voters, who are disaffected with the slowing US economy. 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

A new poll shows that the Republican Party is expected to lead in the upcoming midterm elections this November. According to the survey, conducted by the CBS News Battleground Tracker on July 27-29 among 1,743 registered voters, the GOP is projected to win 230 seats while their rivals will only get 205. This means that the Republicans are on their way to retake control over the House of Representatives after they lost their majority in 2018.The poll suggests that people are most preoccupied with economic prospects and inflation, and not with particular candidates. This may lead to independents to predominantly back the GOP, while Democrats may hesitate to support their party and won't go to the polling stations, remaining at home instead.At the same time, many Republicans are motivated by their discontent with Joe Biden - at least 62 percent of them believe the vote is "a lot" about him, while only 39 percent of Democrats share this sentiment.Figures are more balanced across the party lines when it comes to Trump, as 47 percent of Democrats and 45 percent of Republicans believe that he is an important factor in the midterms. Moreover, the 45th president is more popular among Republican voters than politicians in congress are, as 82 percent of them believe that Trump is fighting for the issues that matter, while only 68 percent can say so about the GOP representatives in Congress.The midterms are set to take place on November 8, when all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested. This vote will also be the first election affected by the redistricting after the 2020 census.

