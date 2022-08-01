https://sputniknews.com/20220801/police-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-launch-probe-after-hindu-students-reportedly-made-to-recite-shahada-1097997844.html

Police in India's Uttar Pradesh Launch Probe After Hindu Students Reportedly Made to Recite Shahada

Police in India's Uttar Pradesh Launch Probe After Hindu Students Reportedly Made to Recite Shahada

Following parents' complaints, the school decided to stop reciting religious prayers and only leave the national anthem during morning prayer time. 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

Police in Kanpur, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, launched an investigation on Monday at a private school for allegedly forcing Hindu students to recite the Islamic declaration of faith ('Kalma' or 'Shahada').According to media reports, Florets International School allegedly forced Hindu students to recite 'Kalma' during morning prayers. The controversy unfolded after parents of a student raised concerns.In a statement to the police, the school management claimed that the prayers of four religions (Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian) were recited on the premises during the morning assembly to boost the 'Sarva Dharma Samman' (respect for all religions) ideology."The students in the school have been reciting prayers for four religions for the last 12-13 years [and] no one ever objected,” Principal Ankita Yadav told media.Uttar Pradesh has been the center of sectarian tensions in June this year, as violence broke out in the state over a controversial remark about Prophet Muhammad made by now-suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma.

