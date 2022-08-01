https://sputniknews.com/20220801/pelosis-taiwan-visit-us-has-driven-itself-into-corner--risks-losing-face-chinese-scholar-says-1098006397.html

Pelosi's Taiwan Visit: US Has Driven Itself Into Corner & Risks Losing Face, Chinese Scholar Says

Pelosi's Taiwan Visit: US Has Driven Itself Into Corner & Risks Losing Face, Chinese Scholar Says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may visit Taiwan on August 2, according to Taiwanese newspaper the China Times as well as CNN, which reported Pelosi's upcoming... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-01T15:52+0000

2022-08-01T15:52+0000

2022-08-01T15:59+0000

us

asia & pacific

china

taiwan

taiwan strait

nancy pelosi

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091315707_0:301:3072:2029_1920x0_80_0_0_6dadf8ff151ccc17f5a1a6b491d29704.jpg

"If Pelosi does visit Taiwan, it could lead to military clashes in the Taiwan Strait," said Qian Yaxu, a fellow of the US Research Center at the Xinan Transportation University. "If Pelosi refuses to visit Taiwan, it will deal a colossal blow to the US international reputation."Pelosi's possible trip to Taiwan, the island which is seen as an inalienable part of China by Beijing, has been discussed since April 2022. In the spring, the House speaker canceled her visit, reportedly after testing positive for COVID-19.In July, US officials informally speculated that Pelosi's stop in Taiwan could be part of her Asian tour in August. If she lands in Taipei, this would be the first time a high-ranking US politician visits the island in 25 years. The last visit was from Newt Gingrich, then-speaker of the US House of Representatives, who arrived on the island in 1997.Beijing has reacted harshly to Pelosi's possible plans, with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) launching live fire drills amid reports of the House speaker's possible arrival in Taipei.However, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby shifted the responsibility to Pelosi, saying it was her own decision whether to visit Taiwan." On August 1, Kirby also insisted that the threats over Pelosi's possible trip to Taiwan are "not uncommon," arguing that the US "shouldn’t be intimidated by [China's] rhetoric or... potential actions."The US has driven itself into a corner and risks losing face if it backs down, Qian went on to remark.Chinese media suggests that Pelosi may opt for a trick to avoid this conundrum, including possible plans for her plane to make an allegedly forced technical landing in Taiwan, given that the sky over Taiwan is likely to be actively patrolled by Chinese military aircraft which may lead to undesired air incidents, Chinese observers warn.For its part, Chinese newspaper the Global Times does not rule out that Pelosi's trip "may push China's reunification.""Pelosi's back-and-forth moves over the Taiwan question in the past few months reflect US politicians' short-sightedness and the country's strategic bluff as a paper tiger," wrote Wang Wen, executive dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, in his op-ed. "It's obvious that American politicians have underestimated China's strategic will to safeguard national sovereignty.”Nonetheless, Wang believes in "the ultimate strategic rationality of China and US," stressing that Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden "have some consensus."Meanwhile, Taiwan is by no means benefitting from the emerging crisis. If hostilities begin in the Taiwan Strait, the island would find itself in nothing short of an economic blockade. If Washington gives in to China's pressure, this would mean that Taipei cannot rely on the US. The island's economic indicators have already worsened with the Taiwanese dollar plummeting to its lowest level since June 2020.

https://sputniknews.com/20220730/taiwan-washingtons-clumsiness-may-push-us-china-relations-to-point-of-no-return-scholar-says-1097962842.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220729/katy-bar-the-door-why-pelosis-trip-to-taiwan-is-fraught-with-risk-of-military-escalation-1097942073.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, asia & pacific, china, taiwan, taiwan strait, nancy pelosi, joe biden