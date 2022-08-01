International
https://sputniknews.com/20220801/over-quarter-of-low-income-uk-households-concerned-about-coping-with-higher-energy-bills-survey-1098001394.html
Over Quarter of Low-Income UK Households Concerned About Coping With Higher Energy Bills: Survey
Over Quarter of Low-Income UK Households Concerned About Coping With Higher Energy Bills: Survey
Think tank Resolution Foundation warned in May that almost 10 million households might find themselves in “fuel stress” this winter if the country’s energy... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-01T13:24+0000
2022-08-01T13:24+0000
uk
households
energy
survey
bills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097994802_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fd536f5dfba7b142a2ef158b5635ff4e.jpg
More than one in eight UK households are concerned about having no additional way to make cuts in order to afford a significant surge in annual energy bills this autumn, leading British financial services provider Legal &amp; General has revealed in a survey.According to their latest “rebuilding Britain” index of 20,000 people, over a quarter of households earning less than £20,000 fear they will be unable to tackle higher bills. The index showed that families in Yorkshire, as well as the south-west and Northern Ireland, are the least confident about covering their costsIn addition, almost half of UK households are uneasy about not being able to keep up with rent or mortgage payments over the next 12 months, as most realize that they will have to make cuts elsewhere.Legal &amp; General’s Chief Executive Nigel Wilson told the Guardian that “many households across the UK are currently facing very tough financial choices. For some, those choices seem impossible.”UK-based consulting company BFY Group estimated last week that British households could be landed with annual energy bills of over £3,850 ($4,636) in 2023, a threefold increase since the beginning of this year.The report added that the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) is expected to set a gas price cap of £3,420 for the average dual-fuel tariff in October, and subsequently up it to £3,850 in January 2023.The move will mean that British households will be "facing a bill of £500 ($611) in January alone," given that gas consumption significantly increases during the winter season, according to the report. The Guardian added that if BFY Group's forecast is correct, the energy price cap would increase by more than £2,500 throughout 2022, affecting over 22 million Brits.The developments come against the fallout of western sanctions slapped on Russia over its special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine. The sanctions hit UK consumers, who are also grappling with petrol pump prices at 186p per litre, much higher than elsewhere in the EU.
https://sputniknews.com/20220613/uk-economy-slumped-by-03-in-april-amid-onslaught-of-cost-of-living-crisis-ons-data-shows-1096268096.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220314/uks-poorest-families-most-exposed-to-biggest-cost-of-living-crisis-faced-in-generations--1093846146.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097994802_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b90e3b264585cb61e60e3432d19380d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, households, energy, survey, bills

Over Quarter of Low-Income UK Households Concerned About Coping With Higher Energy Bills: Survey

13:24 GMT 01.08.2022
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthShoppers pass graffiti on a closed retail unit near Oxford Street in London, Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Shoppers pass graffiti on a closed retail unit near Oxford Street in London, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2022
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
International
India
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Think tank Resolution Foundation warned in May that almost 10 million households might find themselves in “fuel stress” this winter if the country’s energy watchdog Ofgem increases a price cap to £2,800. “Fuel stress” – formerly known as “fuel poverty” – is defined as spending at least a tenth of the households’ total budgets on energy bills.
More than one in eight UK households are concerned about having no additional way to make cuts in order to afford a significant surge in annual energy bills this autumn, leading British financial services provider Legal & General has revealed in a survey.
According to their latest “rebuilding Britain” index of 20,000 people, over a quarter of households earning less than £20,000 fear they will be unable to tackle higher bills. The index showed that families in Yorkshire, as well as the south-west and Northern Ireland, are the least confident about covering their costs
A customer carries their shopping in a basket at a Sainsbury's supermarket in Walthamstow, east London on February 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2022
UK Economy Slumped 0.3% in April As Cost of Living Crisis Began to Bite, ONS Data Shows
13 June, 10:23 GMT
In addition, almost half of UK households are uneasy about not being able to keep up with rent or mortgage payments over the next 12 months, as most realize that they will have to make cuts elsewhere.
Legal & General’s Chief Executive Nigel Wilson told the Guardian that “many households across the UK are currently facing very tough financial choices. For some, those choices seem impossible.”
He argued that the most concerning thing is that “the impact of the cost of living crisis is being felt more severely in some parts of the UK than in others,” something that Wilson said “threatens to widen the existing demographic and geographic inequalities that the levelling up agenda was designed to address.”
UK-based consulting company BFY Group estimated last week that British households could be landed with annual energy bills of over £3,850 ($4,636) in 2023, a threefold increase since the beginning of this year.
The report added that the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) is expected to set a gas price cap of £3,420 for the average dual-fuel tariff in October, and subsequently up it to £3,850 in January 2023.
A customer shops for mayonnaise and condiments at a Sainsbury's supermarket in Walthamstow, east London on February 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2022
UK’s Poorest Families ‘Most Exposed' to 'Biggest Cost of Living Crisis Faced in Generations’
14 March, 05:43 GMT
The move will mean that British households will be "facing a bill of £500 ($611) in January alone," given that gas consumption significantly increases during the winter season, according to the report. The Guardian added that if BFY Group's forecast is correct, the energy price cap would increase by more than £2,500 throughout 2022, affecting over 22 million Brits.
The developments come against the fallout of western sanctions slapped on Russia over its special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine. The sanctions hit UK consumers, who are also grappling with petrol pump prices at 186p per litre, much higher than elsewhere in the EU.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала