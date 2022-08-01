https://sputniknews.com/20220801/over-quarter-of-low-income-uk-households-concerned-about-coping-with-higher-energy-bills-survey-1098001394.html

Over Quarter of Low-Income UK Households Concerned About Coping With Higher Energy Bills: Survey

Over Quarter of Low-Income UK Households Concerned About Coping With Higher Energy Bills: Survey

Think tank Resolution Foundation warned in May that almost 10 million households might find themselves in “fuel stress” this winter if the country’s energy... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-01T13:24+0000

2022-08-01T13:24+0000

2022-08-01T13:24+0000

uk

households

energy

survey

bills

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097994802_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fd536f5dfba7b142a2ef158b5635ff4e.jpg

More than one in eight UK households are concerned about having no additional way to make cuts in order to afford a significant surge in annual energy bills this autumn, leading British financial services provider Legal & General has revealed in a survey.According to their latest “rebuilding Britain” index of 20,000 people, over a quarter of households earning less than £20,000 fear they will be unable to tackle higher bills. The index showed that families in Yorkshire, as well as the south-west and Northern Ireland, are the least confident about covering their costsIn addition, almost half of UK households are uneasy about not being able to keep up with rent or mortgage payments over the next 12 months, as most realize that they will have to make cuts elsewhere.Legal & General’s Chief Executive Nigel Wilson told the Guardian that “many households across the UK are currently facing very tough financial choices. For some, those choices seem impossible.”UK-based consulting company BFY Group estimated last week that British households could be landed with annual energy bills of over £3,850 ($4,636) in 2023, a threefold increase since the beginning of this year.The report added that the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) is expected to set a gas price cap of £3,420 for the average dual-fuel tariff in October, and subsequently up it to £3,850 in January 2023.The move will mean that British households will be "facing a bill of £500 ($611) in January alone," given that gas consumption significantly increases during the winter season, according to the report. The Guardian added that if BFY Group's forecast is correct, the energy price cap would increase by more than £2,500 throughout 2022, affecting over 22 million Brits.The developments come against the fallout of western sanctions slapped on Russia over its special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine. The sanctions hit UK consumers, who are also grappling with petrol pump prices at 186p per litre, much higher than elsewhere in the EU.

https://sputniknews.com/20220613/uk-economy-slumped-by-03-in-april-amid-onslaught-of-cost-of-living-crisis-ons-data-shows-1096268096.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220314/uks-poorest-families-most-exposed-to-biggest-cost-of-living-crisis-faced-in-generations--1093846146.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, households, energy, survey, bills