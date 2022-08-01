https://sputniknews.com/20220801/metallica-pays-homage-to-stranger-things-character-and-blazing-metal-solo-in-4th-season-finale-1098009025.html
Metallica Pays Homage to Stranger Things Character and Blazing Metal Solo in 4th Season Finale
The metal-loving Stranger Things character from the show's season four, Eddie Munson, has received one of the best tributes possible – being featured on the scene of a Metallica concert, where the band played the very song that Munson performed in the season's finale.The screens behind the band rolled the epic scene from the Stranger Things, where the character played by Joseph Quinn performs a Master of Puppets' guitar solo, sacrificing himself to draw the danger away from his friends.Eddie Munson's death disappointed a lot of the show's fans, who grew attached to the metalhead introduced in the last season. However, Metallica praised the character's arc and the way their song had been woven into his story's finale on their social media.Metallica's tribute for the Stranger Things' character came at the end of their set of iconic songs at the annual Lollapalooza music festival, which took place in Chicago this year between July 28 and 31.
"We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done […] It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey,” the band wrote.
Metallica's tribute for the Stranger Things' character came at the end of their set of iconic songs at the annual Lollapalooza music festival, which took place in Chicago this year between July 28 and 31.