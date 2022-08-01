International
https://sputniknews.com/20220801/live-updates-kherson-authorities-say-region-was-part-of-ukraine-by-mistake-will-be-fixed-soon-1097989062.html
LIVE UPDATES: First Ship With Ukrainian Grain to Leave Odessa Today, Turkish MoD Says
LIVE UPDATES: First Ship With Ukrainian Grain to Leave Odessa Today, Turkish MoD Says
Since the beginning of the special military op in Ukraine, Russian forces have eliminated 261 Ukrainian warplanes, 145 helicopters, 1,649 drones, 4,195 tanks... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-01T04:39+0000
2022-08-01T05:09+0000
russia
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104906/60/1049066029_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_13dd3a3facd94c687e1d495cff92354f.jpg
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104906/60/1049066029_278:0:4651:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_8cb1750e87f273828ddbe9d42b3525b7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A combine harvester gathers grain from a field in Ukraine (file). - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: First Ship With Ukrainian Grain to Leave Odessa Today, Turkish MoD Says

04:39 GMT 01.08.2022 (Updated: 05:09 GMT 01.08.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Since the beginning of the special military op in Ukraine, Russian forces have eliminated 261 Ukrainian warplanes, 145 helicopters, 1,649 drones, 4,195 tanks and other armored vehicles, 773 rocket launchers and 3,220 artillery pieces.
Previously, Kiev's deadly attack targeting a DPR pre-detention facility for Ukrainian prisoners of war in Elenovka led to several dozen deaths. Following the incident, Moscow has invited the UN and the Red Cross to conduct an independent investigation of the shelling.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed it is ready to send its experts, noting that the talks with the Russian defense ministry are underway.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
04:55 GMT 01.08.2022
Kherson Authorities Say Region Was Part of Ukraine by Mistake, Will be Fixed Soon
04:41 GMT 01.08.2022
First Ship With Ukrainian Grain to Leave Port Today at 5:30 GMT, Turkish MoD Says
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday that the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain was likely to leave the Ukrainian port on Monday morning.

"The first ship will leave the Odessa port at 08:30," the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Grain shipments in the Black Sea are expected to resume in the coming days under agreements brokered by the United Nations on July 22 at Istanbul-hosted four-way talks with Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала