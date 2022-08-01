LIVE UPDATES: First Ship With Ukrainian Grain to Leave Odessa Today, Turkish MoD Says

First Ship With Ukrainian Grain to Leave Port Today at 5:30 GMT, Turkish MoD Says

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday that the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain was likely to leave the Ukrainian port on Monday morning.

"The first ship will leave the Odessa port at 08:30," the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Grain shipments in the Black Sea are expected to resume in the coming days under agreements brokered by the United Nations on July 22 at Istanbul-hosted four-way talks with Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.