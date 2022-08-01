LIVE UPDATES: First Ship With Ukrainian Grain to Leave Odessa Today, Turkish MoD Says

Since the beginning of the special military op in Ukraine, Russian forces have eliminated 261 Ukrainian warplanes, 145 helicopters, 1,649 drones, 4,195 tanks and other armored vehicles, 773 rocket launchers and 3,220 artillery pieces.
Previously, Kiev's deadly attack targeting a DPR pre-detention facility for Ukrainian prisoners of war in Elenovka led to several dozen deaths. Following the incident, Moscow has invited the UN and the Red Cross to conduct an independent investigation of the shelling.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed it is ready to send its experts, noting that the talks with the Russian defense ministry are underway.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: