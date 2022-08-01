https://sputniknews.com/20220801/kuwaiti-oil-executive-haitham-al-ghais-takes-charge-of-opec-1098005504.html

Kuwaiti Oil Executive Haitham Al Ghais Takes Charge of OPEC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kuwait's long-serving oil executive Haitham Al Ghais took office on Monday as secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum

The OPEC appointed the 52-year-old Kuwaiti by acclamation at a special meeting in January. Al Ghais succeeds Mohammad Barkindo, who died last month.His career in the global oil industry spans 30 years. He advised six Kuwaiti oil ministers in the past years and served as deputy managing director for international marketing at the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.In OPEC, Al Ghais was a leading member of his nation’s delegation, having chaired OPEC’s Internal Audit Committee and the Joint Technical Committee of OPEC and non-member producers.

