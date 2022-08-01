https://sputniknews.com/20220801/guess-who-spacex-owners-fathers-pride-and-joy-is-spoiler---its-not-elon-1098005357.html
Guess Who SpaceX Owner’s Father's ‘Pride and Joy’ is? Spoiler - It‘s Not Elon
In a 20-minute interview on Australia’s radio program “The Kyle and Jackie O Show”, the 76-year-old father of the Tesla and SpaceX owner spoke about Elon and the rest of the Musk family, heaping praise on the billionaire entrepreneur’s younger brother, Kimbal.
Elon Musk’s father has not thought twice before admitting to reporters that he doesn’t take pride in his son and prefers to drive a Bentley, a Rolls Royce and a Mercedes-Benz instead of a Tesla, among other things.
The jaw-dropping revelations came after Errol Musk sat down with hosts of the “Kyle and Jackie O Show” on Australia’s KIIS FM radio station, during which the 76-year-old even took a swipe at Elon’s physical appearance.
When asked whether he was proud of Elon, who is “a genius” and is “worth so much money and has created so many things,” the father of the Tesla and SpaceX owner simply said, “No, well, you know, I mean, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as though we suddenly started doing something.”
Musk senior went further by acknowledging that it was Elon's younger brother Kimbal who was his “pride and joy”. The hosts and viewers also learned that Kimbal is likewise a billionaire, though not that wealthy as Elon, whose worth was estimated by the Bloomberg Billionaire Index at $260 billion. Doubts remain, however, whether Kimbal is really a billionaire, given that a 2021 Forbes article put his net worth at about $700 million.
Referring to recent shirtless photos of Elon aboard a yacht during vacations in Greece, Errol told the hosts that his son is “very strongly built but he's been eating badly”.
Shortly after the photographs were taken last month, they went viral on social media, with many users turning the pictures into memes, largely due to the SpaceX CEO’s pale skin tone in the images.