International
US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Speech at 10th Non-Proliferation Treaty Conference in NYC
https://sputniknews.com/20220801/guess-who-spacex-owners-fathers-pride-and-joy-is-spoiler---its-not-elon-1098005357.html
Guess Who SpaceX Owner’s Father's ‘Pride and Joy’ is? Spoiler - It‘s Not Elon
Guess Who SpaceX Owner’s Father's ‘Pride and Joy’ is? Spoiler - It‘s Not Elon
In a 20-minute interview on Australia’s radio program “The Kyle and Jackie O Show”, the 76-year-old father of the Tesla and SpaceX owner spoke about Elon and... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-01T15:34+0000
2022-08-01T15:34+0000
us
elon musk
interview
spacex
tesla
bentley
rolls-royce
mercedes-benz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098003031_0:164:3072:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_9539f1f437c0c3326c097269584cb72b.jpg
Elon Musk’s father has not thought twice before admitting to reporters that he doesn’t take pride in his son and prefers to drive a Bentley, a Rolls Royce and a Mercedes-Benz instead of a Tesla, among other things.The jaw-dropping revelations came after Errol Musk sat down with hosts of the “Kyle and Jackie O Show” on Australia’s KIIS FM radio station, during which the 76-year-old even took a swipe at Elon’s physical appearance.Musk senior went further by acknowledging that it was Elon's younger brother Kimbal who was his “pride and joy”. The hosts and viewers also learned that Kimbal is likewise a billionaire, though not that wealthy as Elon, whose worth was estimated by the Bloomberg Billionaire Index at $260 billion. Doubts remain, however, whether Kimbal is really a billionaire, given that a 2021 Forbes article put his net worth at about $700 million.Shortly after the photographs were taken last month, they went viral on social media, with many users turning the pictures into memes, largely due to the SpaceX CEO’s pale skin tone in the images.
https://sputniknews.com/20220715/musks-dad-on-having-child-with-stepdaughter-only-reason-were-on-earth-is-to-reproduce---report-1097334391.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098003031_267:0:2998:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c60b474cae84132da96a659b138d5c75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, elon musk, interview, spacex, tesla, bentley, rolls-royce, mercedes-benz

Guess Who SpaceX Owner’s Father's ‘Pride and Joy’ is? Spoiler - It‘s Not Elon

15:34 GMT 01.08.2022
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonTesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk stands as his brother Kimbal Musk, right, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., look on during an event at the Vehicle Assembly Building on Saturday, May 23, 2020, after a SpaceX flight at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk stands as his brother Kimbal Musk, right, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., look on during an event at the Vehicle Assembly Building on Saturday, May 23, 2020, after a SpaceX flight at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
International
India
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In a 20-minute interview on Australia’s radio program “The Kyle and Jackie O Show”, the 76-year-old father of the Tesla and SpaceX owner spoke about Elon and the rest of the Musk family, heaping praise on the billionaire entrepreneur’s younger brother, Kimbal.
Elon Musk’s father has not thought twice before admitting to reporters that he doesn’t take pride in his son and prefers to drive a Bentley, a Rolls Royce and a Mercedes-Benz instead of a Tesla, among other things.
The jaw-dropping revelations came after Errol Musk sat down with hosts of the “Kyle and Jackie O Show” on Australia’s KIIS FM radio station, during which the 76-year-old even took a swipe at Elon’s physical appearance.
When asked whether he was proud of Elon, who is “a genius” and is “worth so much money and has created so many things,” the father of the Tesla and SpaceX owner simply said, “No, well, you know, I mean, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as though we suddenly started doing something.”
Musk senior went further by acknowledging that it was Elon's younger brother Kimbal who was his “pride and joy”. The hosts and viewers also learned that Kimbal is likewise a billionaire, though not that wealthy as Elon, whose worth was estimated by the Bloomberg Billionaire Index at $260 billion. Doubts remain, however, whether Kimbal is really a billionaire, given that a 2021 Forbes article put his net worth at about $700 million.
Errol Musk, the father of tech billionaire Elon Musk who spent his early life in apartheid-era South Africa, poses for a portrait at his house Langebaan, South Africa on May 26, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2022
Musk’s Dad on Having Child With Stepdaughter: ‘Only Reason We're On Earth Is to Reproduce’ - Report
15 July, 12:11 GMT
Referring to recent shirtless photos of Elon aboard a yacht during vacations in Greece, Errol told the hosts that his son is “very strongly built but he's been eating badly”.
Shortly after the photographs were taken last month, they went viral on social media, with many users turning the pictures into memes, largely due to the SpaceX CEO’s pale skin tone in the images.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала