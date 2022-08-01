https://sputniknews.com/20220801/guess-who-spacex-owners-fathers-pride-and-joy-is-spoiler---its-not-elon-1098005357.html

Guess Who SpaceX Owner’s Father's ‘Pride and Joy’ is? Spoiler - It‘s Not Elon

Guess Who SpaceX Owner’s Father's ‘Pride and Joy’ is? Spoiler - It‘s Not Elon

In a 20-minute interview on Australia’s radio program “The Kyle and Jackie O Show”, the 76-year-old father of the Tesla and SpaceX owner spoke about Elon and... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-01T15:34+0000

2022-08-01T15:34+0000

2022-08-01T15:34+0000

us

elon musk

interview

spacex

tesla

bentley

rolls-royce

mercedes-benz

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098003031_0:164:3072:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_9539f1f437c0c3326c097269584cb72b.jpg

Elon Musk’s father has not thought twice before admitting to reporters that he doesn’t take pride in his son and prefers to drive a Bentley, a Rolls Royce and a Mercedes-Benz instead of a Tesla, among other things.The jaw-dropping revelations came after Errol Musk sat down with hosts of the “Kyle and Jackie O Show” on Australia’s KIIS FM radio station, during which the 76-year-old even took a swipe at Elon’s physical appearance.Musk senior went further by acknowledging that it was Elon's younger brother Kimbal who was his “pride and joy”. The hosts and viewers also learned that Kimbal is likewise a billionaire, though not that wealthy as Elon, whose worth was estimated by the Bloomberg Billionaire Index at $260 billion. Doubts remain, however, whether Kimbal is really a billionaire, given that a 2021 Forbes article put his net worth at about $700 million.Shortly after the photographs were taken last month, they went viral on social media, with many users turning the pictures into memes, largely due to the SpaceX CEO’s pale skin tone in the images.

https://sputniknews.com/20220715/musks-dad-on-having-child-with-stepdaughter-only-reason-were-on-earth-is-to-reproduce---report-1097334391.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, elon musk, interview, spacex, tesla, bentley, rolls-royce, mercedes-benz