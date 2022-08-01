https://sputniknews.com/20220801/french-volunteer-i-witnessed-bucha-frame-up-1098000423.html

French Volunteer: I Witnessed Bucha Frame-Up

French Volunteer: I Witnessed Bucha Frame-Up

Former soldier and writer Adrien Bocquet visited Ukraine and told Sputnik that he witnessed preparations for a false flag provocation in the Kiev suburb of... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-01T13:42+0000

2022-08-01T13:42+0000

2022-08-01T13:42+0000

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094452560_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_db18089c04bde86fa68fbbed22d24c1b.jpg

French writer Adrien Bocquet traveled to Ukraine twice in April on missions to deliver humanitarian aid, medical equipment, and medicines. He visited both the Polish-Ukrainian border and the Kiev suburb of Bucha, observing Russian prisoners being tortured and killed and Ukrainian fighters setting the stage for a false flag frame-up of civilian massacres.The writer alleges to have witnessed the torture and murder of Russian POWs in a hangar in the northern part of Bucha in early April when the Ukrainian military had regained control of the city.Bocquet noted that he often interacted with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Azov fighters, who shocked him with their inhumane treatment of Russians, Jews, and people of other races.Furthermore, he witnessed preparations for a false flag provocation in Bucha, which looked to accuse the Russian military of massacring civilians.He added that there were journalists nearby who immediately started filming as soon as piles of bodies were set up.He noted that both volunteers and locals were pressured and threatened with imprisonment and reprisals to avoid bad publicity.Furthermore, the volunteers were restricted from taking photos and videos.He admitted that he himself started receiving threats after he began talking about the crimes of Ukrainian fighters. He also expressed fears that he would be persecuted by the French authorities.In early April, Ukrainian media and social networks published photos and videos of dead bodies lying in the streets, which were allegedly taken in Bucha after the Russian military withdrew. The Kiev authorities accused Russia of massacring civilians.In response, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that this was yet another provocation and stressed that not a single Bucha resident had been harmed by the Russian military while the city was under its control. The ministry also noted that all units had fully withdrawn from Bucha on March 30, and the city's exits to the north were not blocked, while the Ukrainian troops were shelling Bucha with artillery, tanks and multiple rocket launchers around the clock.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, called on the international community to conduct an impartial investigation into the provocation in Bucha. He stressed that Russia categorically rejected any allegations of involvement in the deaths in that city and demanded that international leaders should not rush to draw sweeping accusations, but listen to Russia's arguments.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, russia