China Warns Military Won't 'Sit Idly By' If Pelosi Lands in Taiwan

China Warns Military Won't 'Sit Idly By' If Pelosi Lands in Taiwan

Pelosi announced her Asia trip on Sunday but skipped mentioning a possible visit to Taiwan, which has been reported by several media outlets.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday night following her scheduled visit to Malaysia, according to Taiwanese media reports, sparking further tensions between Washington and Beijing.Although Taiwan is not included in Pelosi's public itinerary, TVBS News Network reported that Pelosi might stay overnight in Taiwan before hopping on a plane to South Korea on Wednesday. Pelosi and her Congressional delegation have reportedly booked two five-star hotels in the Xinyi and Zhongshan districts of Taipei, where "relevant security measures" have been in effect.If Pelosi arrives in Taipei, she will be the highest-ranking official to visit the island since 1997."We would like to tell the United States once again that China is standing by, the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by, and China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, said.Meanwhile, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlighted the importance of "stable US-China relations for regional peace and security" in meeting with Pelosi, who arrived in the East Asian country on Monday morning.According to Singapore's Foreign Ministry, two leaders exchanged views on key international and regional developments, including the Ukrainian conflict, cross-strait relations, and climate change.The US switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China in 1979, and since then, Washington has maintained its stand on the "One-China" policy with limited relations with the island.

