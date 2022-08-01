https://sputniknews.com/20220801/china-warns-military-wont-sit-idly-by-if-pelosi-lands-in-taiwan-1097995467.html
China Warns Military Won't 'Sit Idly By' If Pelosi Lands in Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday night following her scheduled visit to Malaysia, according to Taiwanese media reports, sparking further tensions between Washington and Beijing.Although Taiwan is not included in Pelosi's public itinerary, TVBS News Network reported that Pelosi might stay overnight in Taiwan before hopping on a plane to South Korea on Wednesday. Pelosi and her Congressional delegation have reportedly booked two five-star hotels in the Xinyi and Zhongshan districts of Taipei, where "relevant security measures" have been in effect.If Pelosi arrives in Taipei, she will be the highest-ranking official to visit the island since 1997."We would like to tell the United States once again that China is standing by, the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by, and China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, said.Meanwhile, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlighted the importance of "stable US-China relations for regional peace and security" in meeting with Pelosi, who arrived in the East Asian country on Monday morning.According to Singapore's Foreign Ministry, two leaders exchanged views on key international and regional developments, including the Ukrainian conflict, cross-strait relations, and climate change.The US switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China in 1979, and since then, Washington has maintained its stand on the "One-China" policy with limited relations with the island.
Pelosi announced her Asia trip on Sunday but skipped mentioning a possible visit to Taiwan, which has been reported by several media outlets. Her visit, if it takes place, will coincide with a military exercise carried out by the Chinese People's Liberation Army across the Taiwan Strait.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday night following her scheduled visit to Malaysia, according to Taiwanese media reports, sparking further tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Although Taiwan is not included in Pelosi's public itinerary, TVBS News Network reported that Pelosi might stay overnight in Taiwan before hopping on a plane
to South Korea on Wednesday.
Pelosi and her Congressional delegation have reportedly booked two five-star hotels in the Xinyi and Zhongshan districts of Taipei, where "relevant security measures" have been in effect.
However, Taiwanese officials remained mum on the reports, saying "there is no new information to share with the media." At the same time, they welcome visits by "distinguished foreign guests," Taiwanese premier Su Tseng-Chang told local media.
If Pelosi arrives in Taipei, she will be the highest-ranking official to visit the island since 1997.
Meanwhile, on Monday, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Pelosi's visit would be treated as "a gross interference in China's internal affairs" and its military "will not sit idly by."
"We would like to tell the United States once again that China is standing by, the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by, and China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, said.
During a 2.30 hours long phone call last Thursday, China's President Xi Jinping warned Biden that Washington should abide by the one-China principle and "those who play with fire will perish by it."
Meanwhile, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlighted the importance of "stable US-China relations for regional peace and security" in meeting with Pelosi, who arrived in the East Asian country on Monday morning.
According to Singapore's Foreign Ministry, two leaders exchanged views
on key international and regional developments, including the Ukrainian conflict, cross-strait relations, and climate change.
The US switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China in 1979, and since then, Washington has maintained its stand on the "One-China" policy with limited relations with the island.