Blinken, Parties to NPT Treaty Discuss Nonproliferation, Disarmament, US State Department Says
16:24 GMT 01.08.2022 (Updated: 16:26 GMT 01.08.2022)
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with the representatives of the parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and discussed non-proliferation, disarmament and peaceful uses of nuclear energy, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with a group of Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) states parties today on the margins of the tenth Review Conference in New York," Price said. "They discussed working towards a positive, consensus outcome that strengthens all three pillars of the NPT: nonproliferation, disarmament
, and peaceful uses of nuclear energy."
Price said that the US Secretary of State underscored the United States’ commitment to the NPT.
"[This] has never been more important to international peace and security and to the rules-based international order," Price added.
The NPT Review Conference, which takes place every five years, is being held in New York from August 1-26 amid growing tensions among nuclear-armed states
.
The conference will see 191 United Nations member states parties to the treaty gather at the UN headquarters to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening global nuclear non-proliferation.