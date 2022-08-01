International
US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Speech at 10th Non-Proliferation Treaty Conference in NYC
Blinken, Parties to NPT Treaty Discuss Nonproliferation, Disarmament, US State Department Says
Blinken, Parties to NPT Treaty Discuss Nonproliferation, Disarmament, US State Department Says
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with the representatives of the parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear...
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with a group of Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) states parties today on the margins of the tenth Review Conference in New York," Price said. "They discussed working towards a positive, consensus outcome that strengthens all three pillars of the NPT: nonproliferation, disarmament, and peaceful uses of nuclear energy."Price said that the US Secretary of State underscored the United States’ commitment to the NPT.The NPT Review Conference, which takes place every five years, is being held in New York from August 1-26 amid growing tensions among nuclear-armed states.The conference will see 191 United Nations member states parties to the treaty gather at the UN headquarters to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening global nuclear non-proliferation.
16:24 GMT 01.08.2022 (Updated: 16:26 GMT 01.08.2022)
© AP Photo / J.T. ArmstrongThis image taken with a slow shutter speed on Oct. 2, 2019, and provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile test launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The Pentagon has raised to $95.8 billion the estimated cost of fielding a new fleet of land-based nuclear missiles to replace the Minuteman 3
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with the representatives of the parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and discussed non-proliferation, disarmament and peaceful uses of nuclear energy, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with a group of Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) states parties today on the margins of the tenth Review Conference in New York," Price said. "They discussed working towards a positive, consensus outcome that strengthens all three pillars of the NPT: nonproliferation, disarmament, and peaceful uses of nuclear energy."
Price said that the US Secretary of State underscored the United States’ commitment to the NPT.
"[This] has never been more important to international peace and security and to the rules-based international order," Price added.
The NPT Review Conference, which takes place every five years, is being held in New York from August 1-26 amid growing tensions among nuclear-armed states.
US President Joe Biden delivers a statement at the White House, March 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2022
Biden Says US Ready to Negotiate With Russia on Replacement for START Strategic Arms Control Treaty
11:12 GMT
The conference will see 191 United Nations member states parties to the treaty gather at the UN headquarters to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening global nuclear non-proliferation.
