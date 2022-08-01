https://sputniknews.com/20220801/blinken-parties-to-npt-treaty-discuss-nonproliferation-disarmament---us-state-dept-1098007426.html

Blinken, Parties to NPT Treaty Discuss Nonproliferation, Disarmament, US State Department Says

Blinken, Parties to NPT Treaty Discuss Nonproliferation, Disarmament, US State Department Says

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik)

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with a group of Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) states parties today on the margins of the tenth Review Conference in New York," Price said. "They discussed working towards a positive, consensus outcome that strengthens all three pillars of the NPT: nonproliferation, disarmament, and peaceful uses of nuclear energy."Price said that the US Secretary of State underscored the United States’ commitment to the NPT.The NPT Review Conference, which takes place every five years, is being held in New York from August 1-26 amid growing tensions among nuclear-armed states.The conference will see 191 United Nations member states parties to the treaty gather at the UN headquarters to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening global nuclear non-proliferation.

