US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Speech at 10th Non-Proliferation Treaty Conference in NYC
Biden Still Tests Positive for COVID-19, Continues to Isolate
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden continues to test positive for the novel coronavirus and is strict isolation after experiencing a rebound case of... 01.08.2022
"This morning, as could be anticipated, [Biden’s] SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive. The President will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described," O’Connor said in a memorandum to the White House.Biden will continue to execute his duties as US president from the White House and exercise caution not to infect any other staff whose duties require them to be in close proximity to him, O’Connor also said.On Saturday, Biden announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after recovering from a bout of COVID-19 earlier in July.The president feels well and has not experienced the reemergence of symptoms, O’Connor added.
us, joe biden, covid-19

Biden Still Tests Positive for COVID-19, Continues to Isolate

15:33 GMT 01.08.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden continues to test positive for the novel coronavirus and is strict isolation after experiencing a rebound case of COVID-19, presidential physician Kevin O’Connor said on Monday.
"This morning, as could be anticipated, [Biden’s] SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive. The President will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described," O’Connor said in a memorandum to the White House.
Biden will continue to execute his duties as US president from the White House and exercise caution not to infect any other staff whose duties require them to be in close proximity to him, O’Connor also said.
'Get Well Soon': Trump Claims Biden Contracted Not COVID-19 But Dementia
'Get Well Soon': Trump Claims Biden Contracted Not COVID-19 But Dementia
03:48 GMT
On Saturday, Biden announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after recovering from a bout of COVID-19 earlier in July.
The president feels well and has not experienced the reemergence of symptoms, O’Connor added.
