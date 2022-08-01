https://sputniknews.com/20220801/biden-still-tests-positive-for-covid-19-continues-to-isolate-1098005249.html

Biden Still Tests Positive for COVID-19, Continues to Isolate

Biden Still Tests Positive for COVID-19, Continues to Isolate

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden continues to test positive for the novel coronavirus and is strict isolation after experiencing a rebound case of... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-01T15:33+0000

2022-08-01T15:33+0000

2022-08-01T15:33+0000

us

joe biden

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097759144_0:156:3089:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_6fe25889d4673bf301ac8d252ab5cbff.jpg

"This morning, as could be anticipated, [Biden’s] SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive. The President will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described," O’Connor said in a memorandum to the White House.Biden will continue to execute his duties as US president from the White House and exercise caution not to infect any other staff whose duties require them to be in close proximity to him, O’Connor also said.On Saturday, Biden announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after recovering from a bout of COVID-19 earlier in July.The president feels well and has not experienced the reemergence of symptoms, O’Connor added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220801/get-well-soon-trump-claims-biden-contracted-not-covid-19-but-dementia-1097988716.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, joe biden, covid-19