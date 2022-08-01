https://sputniknews.com/20220801/biden-still-tests-positive-for-covid-19-continues-to-isolate-1098005249.html
Biden Still Tests Positive for COVID-19, Continues to Isolate
"This morning, as could be anticipated, [Biden’s] SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive. The President will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described," O’Connor said in a memorandum to the White House.Biden will continue to execute his duties as US president from the White House and exercise caution not to infect any other staff whose duties require them to be in close proximity to him, O’Connor also said.On Saturday, Biden announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after recovering from a bout of COVID-19 earlier in July.The president feels well and has not experienced the reemergence of symptoms, O’Connor added.
