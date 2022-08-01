International
Australia's New Deepest Cave Discovered in Tasmania... And It's Named After COVID Pandemic
The speleologists beat the record of Niggly Cave, which is 397 meters deep, finding a deeper cavern nearby after a 14-hour-long trip underground. 01.08.2022
A group from the Southern Tasmanian Caverneers organization have discovered the deepest cave in the Australian continent in the southern part of Tasmania, ABC reported on Sunday. The cave was named ‘Delta Variant’ as it was originally discovered during the pandemic. It is 401 meters deep, which breaks the record of Niggly Cave by 4 meters.According to project organizer Stephen Fordyce, the expedition, which required six months of preparations, involved "an hour-and-a-half bushwalk up a hill, then over 14 hours of abseiling, crawling, squeezing, and rope-climbing".
10:24 GMT 01.08.2022
Tasmanian cavers found Australia's deepest known cave
© Photo : Ciara Smart and Stephen Fordyce
The speleologists beat the record of Niggly Cave, which is 397 meters deep, finding a deeper cavern nearby after a 14-hour-long trip underground.
A group from the Southern Tasmanian Caverneers organization have discovered the deepest cave in the Australian continent in the southern part of Tasmania, ABC reported on Sunday.
The cave was named ‘Delta Variant’ as it was originally discovered during the pandemic. It is 401 meters deep, which breaks the record of Niggly Cave by 4 meters.

“It's been a lot of work to get to the point where we are now,” said team member Ciara Smart. “Yesterday, we made the breakthrough — and there was always the possibility that we weren't going to make the connection, but we did. And excitingly, we've added to a bit of Australia's caving history."

According to project organizer Stephen Fordyce, the expedition, which required six months of preparations, involved "an hour-and-a-half bushwalk up a hill, then over 14 hours of abseiling, crawling, squeezing, and rope-climbing".
