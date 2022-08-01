https://sputniknews.com/20220801/algeria-interested-in-joining-brics-president-says-1097992584.html

Algeria Interested in Joining BRICS, President Says

Algeria Interested in Joining BRICS, President Says

BRICS is a bloc of powerful industrializing economies, established in 2009, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The member states... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune stated on Monday that his nation is interested in joining BRICS, noting that Algeria largely meets the conditions for joining the group.Earlier this year, Iran and Argentina also announced they were seeking membership in the group. Moreover, BRICS International Forum President Purnima Anand noted that Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia may "very soon" join the bloc.In mid-July, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that even if it expands, the BRICS format will not become an alternative to the G20 group.

