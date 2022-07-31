https://sputniknews.com/20220731/you-are-the-problem-kushner-claims-netanyahu-nearly-thwarted-trumps-embassy-move-to-jerusalem-1097968594.html

'You Are the Problem': Kushner Claims Netanyahu Nearly Thwarted Trump's Embassy Move to Jerusalem

'You Are the Problem': Kushner Claims Netanyahu Nearly Thwarted Trump's Embassy Move to Jerusalem

The revelations reportedly come from from the highly anticipated memoir by the former president's son-in-law and key adviser on the Middle East and... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-31T02:33+0000

2022-07-31T02:33+0000

2022-07-31T02:33+0000

israel

jerusalem

us

donald trump

jared kushner

benjamin netanyahu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080160212_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0a70cd6b9641825c329ae344452b94c4.jpg

After a contentious phone call with then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former US President Donald Trump nearly changed his mind about moving the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2017, Jared Kushner's upcoming memoir claims.The Forward reported on Saturday that Netanyahu's response on the embassy move was decidedly lukewarm when Trump told him he had chosen to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the embassy there. Kushner reportedly claimed that Netanyahu's chilly response nearly derailed the plan, the outlet alleged, quoting passages that a Saudi official pulled from “Breaking History: A White House Memoir" and uploaded online.In a phone call that took place on December 5, 2017, Trump reportedly told Netanyahu of the decision before the official announcement, but the former prime minister only said, "If you choose to do that, I will support you." According to Kushner, a perplexed Trump repeated himself when he had anticipated an enthusiastic response, to which Netanyahu once more "responded with less-than-expected enthusiasm."By pointing out that he was a part of the solution, Netanyahu "coolly countered," saying that he was part of the solution instead. Kushner, though, claimed he could tell Trump was "frustrated" in a noticeable way. Still, the former presidential adviser did not explain why he believed Netanyahu reacted the way he did.The former prime minister's office has commented on the allegations by explaining Netanyahu had indeed expressed his gratitude over the embassy move after requesting Trump to do so "several times," according to the Times of Israel.A day later in December 2017, Trump carried out his decision and reportedly rebuffed requests from Arab leaders who were incensed by it.Since Israel's establishment in 1948, Jerusalem has been set as its capital, despite the fact that majority of the international community does not recognize it because, according to the initial UN Partition Plan, Jerusalem was supposed to be an international city. When he announced his intention to move the embassy in December 2017, Trump effectively recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The new facility was officially opened by his administration in May 2018, which sparked a heated debate in Washington and the Middle East. Trump claimed at the time that the choice was taken in order to benefit US interests, regional peace, and Israel's sovereignty.Talking Trump's Ear OffMore to the peculiar revelations, Kushner supposedly claimed in the book that Trump lashed out at Netanyahu for serving a lengthy, multi-course dinner on the first day of his 2017 visit to Israel.Kushner made sarcastic reference to the incident as an error of Israeli intelligence, noting that "Bibi should have known his audience better— he would have won Trump’s favor if he had simply served a hamburger and allowed him to go to the hotel to relax."Throughout Trump's presidency, Netanyahu and he remained friendly, but the former president felt betrayed when Netanyahu congratulated current US President Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 election.

jerusalem

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

israel, jerusalem, us, donald trump, jared kushner, benjamin netanyahu