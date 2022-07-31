https://sputniknews.com/20220731/us-woman-grabs-bag-of-popcorn-while-shopping-and-snake-pops-out-1097972595.html
Pet shops aside, one doesn't really expect to encounter many living reptiles when one is shopping. However, snakes can get into the strangest places and a corn snake which had lost its way might well head for the popcorn aisle. Other snakes might be attracted by pesky rodents haunting the shelves.
A woman in the US state of Virginia had an unexpected encounter with a snake while shopping at Shoppers Value in Lunenburg County on Friday.
Kimberly Slaughter just grabbed a pack of popcorn and put it into her cart. Moments later a snake popped out of the bag. The woman said that the snake emerged from the bag and returned inside when she pushed the cart to the tills at the front of the store.
Slaughter also said that she noticed mouse droppings on one of the shelves at the shop. And when she later told her friends about the snake, they suggested it was a rat snake - a reptile that feeds primarily on rodents.
"It was the full length of the cart," Slaughter said, quoted by Fox News.
She added that she was worried about what could have happened had she brought the bag home.
"I have a baby, and he is just starting to walk. So imagine if he was a little bit older, or if my niece had gone and been like, 'Hey, I want some popcorn' and grabbed that bag and it bit her. It's not safe. It's not healthy," Slaughter told the media.
The store's management said they were investigating the incident.