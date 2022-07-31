https://sputniknews.com/20220731/uav-targets-black-sea-fleet-hq-in-sevastopol-governor-says-1097971151.html
UAV Targets Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol, Governor Says
UAV Targets Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol, Governor Says
The attack left five members of the headquarters' staff injured, though thankfully, no one was killed, according to the governor of Sevastopol. 31.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-31T04:37+0000
2022-07-31T04:37+0000
2022-07-31T05:13+0000
russia
sevastopol
russian black sea fleet
headquarters
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097971283_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_0b844aab8f69a382ea2f97b2895398e5.jpg
Ukrainian forces have carried out an attack against the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol early on Sunday, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev announced in a social media post.According to Razvozhayev, the attack was carried out via an unidentified object - presumably a UAV - that flew into the headquarters' courtyard.While no one was killed during the attack, though five members of the headquarters' staff sustained injuries.The governor also declared that all Navy Day festivities in the city have been cancelled due to security concerns and urged people to stay home if possible while the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) investigates the attack.
sevastopol
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097971283_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ef6abeac1dee9cfa3b4ab0a4ee5c9c68.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, sevastopol, russian black sea fleet, headquarters, attack
UAV Targets Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol, Governor Says
04:37 GMT 31.07.2022 (Updated: 05:13 GMT 31.07.2022)
The attack left five members of the headquarters' staff injured, though thankfully, no one was killed, according to the governor of Sevastopol.
Ukrainian forces have carried out an attack against the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol early on Sunday, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev announced in a social media post.
According to Razvozhayev, the attack was carried out via an unidentified object - presumably a UAV - that flew into the headquarters' courtyard.
While no one was killed during the attack, though five members of the headquarters' staff sustained injuries.
The 31st of July is observed annually in Russia as the Navy Day, and Razvozhayev suggested that "Ukrainian Nazis" conducted this attack in order to ruin the holiday for the people of Russia.
The governor also declared that all Navy Day festivities in the city have been cancelled due to security concerns and urged people to stay home if possible while the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) investigates the attack.