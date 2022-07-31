https://sputniknews.com/20220731/uav-targets-black-sea-fleet-hq-in-sevastopol-governor-says-1097971151.html

UAV Targets Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol, Governor Says

The attack left five members of the headquarters' staff injured, though thankfully, no one was killed, according to the governor of Sevastopol. 31.07.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainian forces have carried out an attack against the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol early on Sunday, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev announced in a social media post.According to Razvozhayev, the attack was carried out via an unidentified object - presumably a UAV - that flew into the headquarters' courtyard.While no one was killed during the attack, though five members of the headquarters' staff sustained injuries.The governor also declared that all Navy Day festivities in the city have been cancelled due to security concerns and urged people to stay home if possible while the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) investigates the attack.

