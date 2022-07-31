https://sputniknews.com/20220731/there-will-be-no-surrender-serbian-president-says-kfor-commander-to-arrive-in-region-at-midnight-1097985005.html
'There Will Be No Surrender': Serbian President Says KFOR Commander to Arrive in Region at Midnight
'There Will Be No Surrender': Serbian President Says KFOR Commander to Arrive in Region at Midnight
The crisis emerged as Kosovo authorities declared that as of Monday all documents granted by Belgrade will be invalid, and its holders will be required to... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-31T21:53+0000
2022-07-31T21:53+0000
2022-07-31T21:56+0000
serbia
kosovo
aleksandar vucic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097985005.jpg?1659304603
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after a meeting at the nation's General Staff on Sunday night that the arrival of KFOR commander in northern Mitrovica is expected around midnight local time.
serbia
kosovo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
serbia, kosovo, aleksandar vucic
'There Will Be No Surrender': Serbian President Says KFOR Commander to Arrive in Region at Midnight
21:53 GMT 31.07.2022 (Updated: 21:56 GMT 31.07.2022)
The crisis emerged as Kosovo authorities declared that as of Monday all documents granted by Belgrade will be invalid, and its holders will be required to present interim certificates upon entering the region.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after a meeting at the nation's General Staff on Sunday night that the arrival of KFOR commander in northern Mitrovica is expected around midnight local time.