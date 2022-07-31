https://sputniknews.com/20220731/there-will-be-no-surrender-serbian-president-says-kfor-commander-to-arrive-in-region-at-midnight-1097985005.html

'There Will Be No Surrender': Serbian President Says KFOR Commander to Arrive in Region at Midnight

The crisis emerged as Kosovo authorities declared that as of Monday all documents granted by Belgrade will be invalid, and its holders will be required to... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after a meeting at the nation's General Staff on Sunday night that the arrival of KFOR commander in northern Mitrovica is expected around midnight local time.

