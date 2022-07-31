https://sputniknews.com/20220731/suspected-monkeypox-patient-dies-in-indias-kerala-1097981987.html

Suspected Monkeypox Patient Dies in India's Kerala

Suspected Monkeypox Patient Dies in India's Kerala

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A young man who recently died in the Indian state of Kerala was found out to have tested positive for monkeypox, Kerala Health Minister... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-31T18:18+0000

2022-07-31T18:18+0000

2022-07-31T18:19+0000

india

kerala

monkeypox

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107826/72/1078267212_0:211:2893:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_81a350f866be2d99380f82032e11dafb.jpg

The suspected case is reported to have been a 22-year-old who died on Saturday and could be the country's first monkeypox fatality.According to the newspaper's source, the young man was tested in the United Arab Emirates prior to boarding the flight to Kerala earlier in the month. The Indian Express also reported that he was buried in accordance with the monkeypox victim protocol and all of his primary contacts are under observation.On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak an international public health emergency. Over 22,000 cases have been reported worldwide in more than 70 countries.

kerala

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

india, kerala, monkeypox