https://sputniknews.com/20220731/suspected-monkeypox-patient-dies-in-indias-kerala-1097981987.html
Suspected Monkeypox Patient Dies in India's Kerala
Suspected Monkeypox Patient Dies in India's Kerala
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A young man who recently died in the Indian state of Kerala was found out to have tested positive for monkeypox, Kerala Health Minister... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-31T18:18+0000
2022-07-31T18:18+0000
2022-07-31T18:19+0000
india
kerala
monkeypox
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107826/72/1078267212_0:211:2893:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_81a350f866be2d99380f82032e11dafb.jpg
The suspected case is reported to have been a 22-year-old who died on Saturday and could be the country's first monkeypox fatality.According to the newspaper's source, the young man was tested in the United Arab Emirates prior to boarding the flight to Kerala earlier in the month. The Indian Express also reported that he was buried in accordance with the monkeypox victim protocol and all of his primary contacts are under observation.On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak an international public health emergency. Over 22,000 cases have been reported worldwide in more than 70 countries.
kerala
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107826/72/1078267212_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bebfba5b96dc10dbddad26b445470a04.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
india, kerala, monkeypox
Suspected Monkeypox Patient Dies in India's Kerala
18:18 GMT 31.07.2022 (Updated: 18:19 GMT 31.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A young man who recently died in the Indian state of Kerala was found out to have tested positive for monkeypox, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday.
The suspected case is reported to have been a 22-year-old who died on Saturday and could be the country's first monkeypox fatality
.
"The youth had no symptoms of monkeypox. He had been admitted to the hospital with symptoms of encephalitis and fatigue. His relatives handed over the test result only on Saturday. A high-level probe would be held into the death as monkeypox has a very low fatality rate," the minister said, as quoted by the Indian Express.
According to the newspaper's source, the young man was tested in the United Arab Emirates prior to boarding the flight to Kerala earlier in the month. The Indian Express also reported that he was buried in accordance with the monkeypox victim protocol and all of his primary contacts are under observation
.
On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak
an international public health emergency. Over 22,000 cases have been reported worldwide in more than 70 countries.