Serbian President Reportedly Arrives at General Staff Headquarters Amid Kosovo Tensions

Earlier on Sunday, police shut down the Jarinje and Brnjak administrative crossing points, urging citizens to use other crossing points. Meanwhile, air raid sirens were heard in the disputed border town of Kosovska Mitrovica. Serbs are constructing barricades at narrow sections of roads, while Albanians are gathering en masse in the southern part of the town, near a bridge leading to where the Serbs' gathering is taking place.Kosovo police announced on Sunday that there had been shots in the direction of its officers amid the tensions, but no casualties so far. According to local media reports, one Serb was injured at the barricades.The Vecernje Novosti newspaper said late on Sunday that Vucic had arrived at the Serbian General Staff Headquarters.Kosovo authorities announced on Friday that starting August 1 Serbian-issued documents will be invalid and their owners will receive temporary certificates when entering Kosovo. At the same time, Kosovo will begin mandatory re-registration of vehicles with Serbian license plates, which will affect Serbians in the northern part of Kosovo and several other towns. Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic has described this as an attempt to create "hell" for local Serbs.Vucic has urged Albanians in Kosovo to "come to their senses" and Serbs in Kosovo to avoid succumbing to provocations or doing anything that could lead to a conflict. He stressed, however, that if a conflict indeed takes place, Serbia will emerge victorious.

