https://sputniknews.com/20220731/russian-navy-to-obtain-zircon-hypersonic-missiles-in-coming-months-putin-says-1097977905.html

Russian Navy to Obtain Zircon Hypersonic Missiles in Coming Months, Putin Says

Russian Navy to Obtain Zircon Hypersonic Missiles in Coming Months, Putin Says

ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The shipments of Russian-made hypersonic missile systems Zircon to the Russian armed forces will start in the coming months... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-31T12:42+0000

2022-07-31T12:42+0000

2022-07-31T12:42+0000

russia

defense

zircon hypersonic cruise missile

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080691497_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_18dd7ece1fd8a7401c734e3314fe073d.jpg

"Suffice it to mention the latest Zircon hypersonic missile systems, unmatched globally and unstoppable. Dear comrades, their delivery to the Russian armed forces will begin in the coming months," Putin said during a Navy Day parade.The first Russian warship to go on combat duty equipped with Zircon will be the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, the president said."The duty area of the ship equipped with hypersonic and cruise missiles will be determined based on the interests of ensuring Russia's security," he added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220731/nato-threat-strategic-interests-great-sea-power-status-key-details-on-russias-new-naval-doctrine-1097976929.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, defense, zircon hypersonic cruise missile