https://sputniknews.com/20220731/rs-hole-albuquerque-spelt-incorrectly-on-highway-sign-in-new-mexico---photo-1097974547.html

R's Hole: Albuquerque Spelt Incorrectly on Highway Sign in New Mexico - Photo

R's Hole: Albuquerque Spelt Incorrectly on Highway Sign in New Mexico - Photo

Despite being the state's most populous city, Albuquerque still obstinately remains on the list of the most commonly misspelt American city names. 31.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-31T13:31+0000

2022-07-31T13:31+0000

2022-07-31T13:31+0000

us

sign

new mexico

highway

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097975504_0:74:523:368_1920x0_80_0_0_d2141b165c32d19c11918b34b2292267.jpg

Drivers on Route 66 and Interstate 40 in New Mexico recently noticed a mistake on the highway sign which spelt the name of the city Albuquerque as "Albuqueque". According to media reports, people called the department of transportation to report the missing "R". The department's spokeswoman Kimberly Gallegos told AP she considered it to be "just a simple mistake".It's not the first time the name "Albuquerque" has been misspelt. Remarkably enough, in the 18th century the city used to have another "R" in it. In 1706, King Philip of Spain allowed colonists to establish a new community on the banks of the Rio Grande. The governor of the colony, Francisco Cuervo y Valdés, then wrote a letter to Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque to tell him that it had been named in his honor - La Villa de Alburquerque. Over time, the first "R" was dropped. Other than Albuquerque, the American city names that are frequently misspelt include Brooklyn, Cleveland, Novi, Michigan, Frankfort.

new mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

us, sign, new mexico, highway