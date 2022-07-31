https://sputniknews.com/20220731/rs-hole-albuquerque-spelt-incorrectly-on-highway-sign-in-new-mexico---photo-1097974547.html
R's Hole: Albuquerque Spelt Incorrectly on Highway Sign in New Mexico - Photo
Drivers on Route 66 and Interstate 40 in New Mexico recently noticed a mistake on the highway sign which spelt the name of the city Albuquerque as "Albuqueque". According to media reports, people called the department of transportation to report the missing "R". The department's spokeswoman Kimberly Gallegos told AP she considered it to be "just a simple mistake".It's not the first time the name "Albuquerque" has been misspelt. Remarkably enough, in the 18th century the city used to have another "R" in it. In 1706, King Philip of Spain allowed colonists to establish a new community on the banks of the Rio Grande. The governor of the colony, Francisco Cuervo y Valdés, then wrote a letter to Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque to tell him that it had been named in his honor - La Villa de Alburquerque. Over time, the first "R" was dropped. Other than Albuquerque, the American city names that are frequently misspelt include Brooklyn, Cleveland, Novi, Michigan, Frankfort.
