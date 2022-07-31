International
Qantas Flights Grounded Across Australia Due to Nationwide IT Glitch
Some of the passengers affected by the delays took to social media to express their outrage as they failed to get home in time for the working week. 31.07.2022, Sputnik International
Thousands of Qantas passengers were stranded on tarmacs across Australia on Sunday because of a "computer glitch."Many of the travelers had already boarded their planes when cabin crews told them their flights could not take off until the technical issue with the system was fixed. Others were left stuck in airport lounges without knowing when exactly they would be able to board a plane.Qantas announced that the delays were due to a "nationwide IT issue." However, the glitch has already been resolved, the airline's spokeswoman said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. She added that the technical issue had only resulted in delays, while not a single flight was cancelled.
Some of the passengers affected by the delays took to social media to express their outrage as they failed to get home in time for the working week.
Thousands of Qantas passengers were stranded on tarmacs across Australia on Sunday because of a "computer glitch."
Many of the travelers had already boarded their planes when cabin crews told them their flights could not take off until the technical issue with the system was fixed. Others were left stuck in airport lounges without knowing when exactly they would be able to board a plane.
Qantas announced that the delays were due to a "nationwide IT issue." However, the glitch has already been resolved, the airline's spokeswoman said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. She added that the technical issue had only resulted in delays, while not a single flight was cancelled.
