https://sputniknews.com/20220731/qantas-flights-grounded-across-australia-due-to-nationwide-it-glitch-1097974577.html

Qantas Flights Grounded Across Australia Due to Nationwide IT Glitch

Qantas Flights Grounded Across Australia Due to Nationwide IT Glitch

Some of the passengers affected by the delays took to social media to express their outrage as they failed to get home in time for the working week. 31.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-31T11:07+0000

2022-07-31T11:07+0000

2022-07-31T11:07+0000

qantas

australia

delay

it

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105258/89/1052588946_0:81:1920:1161_1920x0_80_0_0_1b199d8279bbde231d2cb680af6d49a4.jpg

Thousands of Qantas passengers were stranded on tarmacs across Australia on Sunday because of a "computer glitch."Many of the travelers had already boarded their planes when cabin crews told them their flights could not take off until the technical issue with the system was fixed. Others were left stuck in airport lounges without knowing when exactly they would be able to board a plane.Qantas announced that the delays were due to a "nationwide IT issue." However, the glitch has already been resolved, the airline's spokeswoman said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. She added that the technical issue had only resulted in delays, while not a single flight was cancelled.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

qantas, australia, delay, it