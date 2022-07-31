https://sputniknews.com/20220731/prince-charles-reportedly-received-one-million-pounds-from-bin-laden-family-in-2013-1097972162.html

Prince Charles Reportedly Received One Million Pounds From Bin Laden Family in 2013

Prince Charles Reportedly Received One Million Pounds From Bin Laden Family in 2013

Prince Charles accepted around $1.2 million from the family of Osama bin Laden, for the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund (PWCF), The Sunday...

The one million pounds came from bin Laden’s half-brothers, Bakr bin Laden and Shafiq, the newspaper said on Saturday, specifying that Prince Charles met with them at Clarence House in London on October 30, 2013, two years after Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces in Pakistan.There were objections from the PWCF and Clarence House advisers, but Charles still took the offering, which went to the PWCF, according to The Sunday Times.In June, the newspaper reported that Prince Charles accepted bags of cash totaling more than $3 million from former Qatari prime minister, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al Thani, between 2011 and 2015.Prince Charles' office did not deny the allegations, although it argued in a statement that the cash was passed to one of the prince's charities and all the "correct processes" were followed.

