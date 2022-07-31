International
LIVE: President Putin Takes Part in St Petersburg Navy Day Parade
Navy Day celebrations were established in Russia (then the Soviet Union) in 1939; they were discontinued in 1980 but reinstated by Russian President Vladimir... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Russia's Saint Petersburg where the nation's President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the Navy Day parade.Putin is expected to deliver a speech at the parade that will feature more than 40 warships and submarines on the Neva River. The program of the event also has an aerial element, with 42 aircraft and helicopters, including the Be-200 Altair amphibious aircraft expected to carry out demonstration flights. Earlier on Sunday, the Navy Day celebrations in Russia's Sevastopol were cancelled after a Ukrainian UAV attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the city, injuring six members of the headquarters' staff.
07:45 GMT 31.07.2022 (Updated: 07:49 GMT 31.07.2022)
Navy Day celebrations were established in Russia (then the Soviet Union) in 1939; they were discontinued in 1980 but reinstated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2003. They are held on the last Sunday of July.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Russia's Saint Petersburg where the nation's President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the Navy Day parade.
Putin is expected to deliver a speech at the parade that will feature more than 40 warships and submarines on the Neva River. The program of the event also has an aerial element, with 42 aircraft and helicopters, including the Be-200 Altair amphibious aircraft expected to carry out demonstration flights.
Earlier on Sunday, the Navy Day celebrations in Russia's Sevastopol were cancelled after a Ukrainian UAV attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the city, injuring six members of the headquarters' staff.
