Pelosi to Attend US Chamber of Commerce in Singapore on Monday

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to speak at an American Chamber of Commerce event in Singapore on August 1, the chamber said on... 31.07.2022

The chamber's website lists Pelosi as a speaker at the event."The Singapore American Chamber of Commerce is pleased to invite members of the U.S. business community and its friends to an informal reception with a U.S. congressional delegation," reads a release for the event.Earlier in the day, Nancy Pelosi took to Twitter to announce her trip to the Indo-Pacific that will include Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea. US House Speaker made no mention of Taiwan.On Saturday, an airplane of US air force has departed from Hawaii and is flying toward Asia, as it was displayed on the FlightRadar tracking website, amid reports that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was planning to visit Taiwan.The tracking service listed a Boeing C-40C plane with the registration number 09-0540 belonging to US Air Force. The C-40C model is used to transport US leaders across the globe, including members of Congress, the air force's website explains.On Saturday, the plane departed from the United States and disappeared from the tracker's platform shortly after reaching Hawaii. The Chinese People's Liberation Army started military drills with a firing exercise on Saturday in the southeastern province of Fujian across the strait from Taiwan, closing the designated maritime area.

