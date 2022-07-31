One Person Reportedly Dead in Border Clash Between Iran, Taliban

International
According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, citing a local border commander, the clash took place in the Kang district, resulting in one Taliban fighter killed and another one injured. He noted that the incident was started by the Iranian side.An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power last autumn after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the fall of the US-backed government.Last December, Iranian border guards and the Taliban clashed near Nimruz over a misunderstanding involving Iranian farmers allegedly crossing over into Afghan territory.*Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
iran, taliban, afghanistan

In this Tuesday, July 19, 2011 file photo, a group of Iranian border guards march at the eastern border of Iran shared with Pakistan and Afghanistan near Zabol, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person has died and another one got injured in a clash between border forces of Iran and the Taliban* in Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimruz, Afghan media reported on Sunday.
According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, citing a local border commander, the clash took place in the Kang district, resulting in one Taliban fighter killed and another one injured. He noted that the incident was started by the Iranian side.
An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power last autumn after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the fall of the US-backed government.
Last December, Iranian border guards and the Taliban clashed near Nimruz over a misunderstanding involving Iranian farmers allegedly crossing over into Afghan territory.
*Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
