According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, citing a local border commander, the clash took place in the Kang district, resulting in one Taliban fighter killed and another one injured. He noted that the incident was started by the Iranian side.An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power last autumn after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the fall of the US-backed government.Last December, Iranian border guards and the Taliban clashed near Nimruz over a misunderstanding involving Iranian farmers allegedly crossing over into Afghan territory.*Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
One Person Reportedly Dead in Border Clash Between Iran, Taliban
15:45 GMT 31.07.2022 (Updated: 16:49 GMT 31.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person has died and another one got injured in a clash between border forces of Iran and the Taliban* in Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimruz, Afghan media reported on Sunday.
According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, citing a local border commander, the clash took place in the Kang district, resulting in one Taliban fighter killed and another one injured. He noted that the incident was started by the Iranian side.
An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power last autumn after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the fall of the US-backed government.
Last December, Iranian border guards and the Taliban clashed near Nimruz over a misunderstanding involving Iranian farmers allegedly crossing over into Afghan territory.
*Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities