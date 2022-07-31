https://sputniknews.com/20220731/one-in-ten-britons-give-up-domestic-holiday-plans-due-to-soaring-gas-prices-survey-shows-1097976286.html
One in Ten Britons Give Up Domestic Holiday Plans Due to Soaring Gas Prices, Survey Shows
Another 7% of respondents canceled trips to visit their elderly relatives as they struggle with living costs, the survey found.More than 12% of British car owners have stopped driving to work because gas is becoming too pricey; the share among those aged between 18 and 24 is 20%, the survey found. Some families stopped driving their children to school even before the summer holidays, and about 10% of people under 34 sold their cars, according to findings.Inflation soared across Europe in the months following the imposition of sanctions on Russia over Ukraine. Food and fuel prices soared the most, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures and the European Union to lobby a collective cut in consumption.In the UK, rising living costs have hit millions of households. Since April 1, the price threshold for gas and electricity in the country has grown by 54%, while energy spending has risen by an average of 700 pounds ($844) a year.
One in Ten Britons Give Up Domestic Holiday Plans Due to Soaring Gas Prices, Survey Shows
10:48 GMT 31.07.2022 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 31.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ten percent of UK residents are choosing not to travel inside the country as gas prices bite, The Sun found in a survey out Sunday.
Another 7% of respondents canceled trips to visit their elderly relatives as they struggle with living costs, the survey found.
More than 12% of British car owners have stopped driving to work because gas is becoming too pricey; the share among those aged between 18 and 24 is 20%, the survey found. Some families stopped driving their children to school even before the summer holidays, and about 10% of people under 34 sold their cars, according to findings.
"Soaring petrol prices are blowing a hole in the pockets of millions of families around the country," Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney said, as quoted by the newspaper.
Inflation soared across Europe in the months following the imposition of sanctions on Russia over Ukraine. Food and fuel prices soared the most, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures and the European Union to lobby a collective cut in consumption.
In the UK, rising living costs
have hit millions of households. Since April 1, the price threshold for gas and electricity in the country has grown by 54%, while energy spending has risen by an average of 700 pounds ($844) a year.