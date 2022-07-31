https://sputniknews.com/20220731/massive-explosion-rocks-kabul-no-casualties-reported-1097970643.html

Massive Explosion Rocks Kabul, No Casualties Reported

An explosion rocked Kabul Sunday morning, with local media reporting that residents described an apparent rocket attack on the northern neighborhood of Wazir... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International

An explosion rocked Kabul Sunday morning, with local media reporting that residents described an apparent rocket attack on the northern neighborhood of Wazir Akbar Khan. No casualties have been reported as of yet.Photos circulating on social media have captured what appears to be a massive flash at the time of the incident.A former official with the since deposed US-backed government of Afghanistan has claimed that “drones were flying while the multiple explosions happened early morning today.”On Friday, at least two people were killed and a dozen injured during an attack on a cricket match in Kabul.

