Massive Explosion Rocks Kabul, No Casualties Reported
Massive Explosion Rocks Kabul, No Casualties Reported
An explosion rocked Kabul Sunday morning, with local media reporting that residents described an apparent rocket attack on the northern neighborhood of Wazir... 31.07.2022
An explosion rocked Kabul Sunday morning, with local media reporting that residents described an apparent rocket attack on the northern neighborhood of Wazir Akbar Khan. No casualties have been reported as of yet.Photos circulating on social media have captured what appears to be a massive flash at the time of the incident.A former official with the since deposed US-backed government of Afghanistan has claimed that “drones were flying while the multiple explosions happened early morning today.”On Friday, at least two people were killed and a dozen injured during an attack on a cricket match in Kabul.
kabul, afghanistan, explosion

Massive Explosion Rocks Kabul, No Casualties Reported

03:45 GMT 31.07.2022 (Updated: 03:56 GMT 31.07.2022)
© HOSHANG HASHIMIA general view of residential areas as seen from the window of a passenger aircraft flying over Kabul on September 22, 2021.
A general view of residential areas as seen from the window of a passenger aircraft flying over Kabul on September 22, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2022
© HOSHANG HASHIMI
