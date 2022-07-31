Massive Explosion Rocks Kabul, No Casualties Reported
03:45 GMT 31.07.2022 (Updated: 03:56 GMT 31.07.2022)
An explosion rocked Kabul Sunday morning, with local media reporting that residents described an apparent rocket attack on the northern neighborhood of Wazir Akbar Khan. No casualties have been reported as of yet.
Photos circulating on social media have captured what appears to be a massive flash at the time of the incident.
#Kabul: An explosion rattled Kabul early this morning with photos indicating it was in Wazir Akbar Khan. Officials have not yet disclosed details but residents say it appears to have been a rocket.
Officials have not yet disclosed details but residents say it appears to have been a rocket.
Photo: Social media #ArianaNews #Afghanistan #BreakingNews #Kabul #Explosion pic.twitter.com/lYIU1LRUwY
A former official with the since deposed US-backed government of Afghanistan has claimed that “drones were flying while the multiple explosions happened early morning today.”
On Friday, at least two people were killed and a dozen injured during an attack on a cricket match in Kabul.
BREAKING NEWS : An explosion blast been reported in the international cricket stadium (Kabul) near in Afghanistan during ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League All players and officials featuring in the #ShpageezaCricketLeague, including players from Pakistan.