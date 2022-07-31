LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Strike Hits Grain Storage Silo in Zaporozhye Region - Local Administration

Drone Attack on Russian Black Sea Fleet Carried Out From Within Sevastopol, Senator Says

The drone attack on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was carried out from inside the city on the Crimean Peninsula, Crimean senator Olga Kovitidi said.



"The attack was certainly carried out not from outside but from the territory of Sevastopol. Search operations are underway in the city to find the organizers of this terrorist attack, and they will be found by the end of the day," Kovitidi said.



The senator emphasized that the incident will be considered as terrorist attack.



A Ukrainian drone struck the courtyard of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol in the early hours of Sunday. The Black Sea Fleet’s press office specified that a low-power explosive device attached to the improvised drone exploded at the headquarters. The blast injured six people, according to the Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev.



Sevastopol canceled all festive events in honor of Russian Navy Day on July 31 for security reasons.