LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Strike Hits Grain Storage Silo in Zaporozhye Region - Local Administration

Russia has invited the UN and the Red Cross to conduct an independent investigation of the shelling.
In the wake of the Ukrainian forces' attack at a pre-detention facility for Ukrainian prisoners of war in Elenovka in the DPR on Friday, Russia has invited the UN and the Red Cross to conduct an independent investigation of the shelling.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Elenovka center was shelled by Ukrainian forces using High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) supplied by the US. The death toll from the strike at present stands at 50, and the number of injured is 73, according to the ministry.
The drone attack on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was carried out from inside the city on the Crimean Peninsula, Crimean senator Olga Kovitidi said.
"The attack was certainly carried out not from outside but from the territory of Sevastopol. Search operations are underway in the city to find the organizers of this terrorist attack, and they will be found by the end of the day," Kovitidi said.
The senator emphasized that the incident will be considered as terrorist attack.
A Ukrainian drone struck the courtyard of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol in the early hours of Sunday. The Black Sea Fleet’s press office specified that a low-power explosive device attached to the improvised drone exploded at the headquarters. The blast injured six people, according to the Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev.
Sevastopol canceled all festive events in honor of Russian Navy Day on July 31 for security reasons.
09:29 GMT 31.07.2022
There is a high probability that the first ship with grain cargo will depart from Ukraine on August 1, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday.
"The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain may depart tomorrow morning," Kalin was quoted as saying by Turkish newspaper Star.
Grain shipments in the Black Sea are expected to resume in the near future under agreements brokered by the United Nations at Istanbul-hosted four-way talks with Russia, Ukraine and Turkey on July 22. Shipments of Ukrainian grain will have unlocked three Black Sea ports — Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhnoye.
05:37 GMT 31.07.2022
