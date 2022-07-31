https://sputniknews.com/20220731/israeli-govt-approves-proposal-to-speed-up-joint-industrial-zone-project-with-jordan-1097980866.html

Israeli Gov't Approves Proposal to Speed Up Joint Industrial Zone Project With Jordan

Israeli Gov't Approves Proposal to Speed Up Joint Industrial Zone Project With Jordan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli government has approved a proposal to accelerate the realization of the Jordan Gateway project, which will create a joint... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-31T14:03+0000

2022-07-31T14:03+0000

2022-07-31T16:45+0000

israel

jordan

bilateral cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/13/1083190728_0:198:2048:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_7b84ec9859f8022634115432a72115e6.jpg

"In the framework of the project – which was first proposed during talks on the 1994 peace agreement – it has been decided to advance the construction and operation of the 'Jordan Gateway' park in order to enhance cooperation with the Kingdom of Jordan," the statement read.The work to advance and adjust the project in accordance with planning and legal issues has been underway during recent years, Lapid's office said.Israel expects the joint project to create jobs, advance economic and political relations, strengthen peace and friendship between the two countries."This is a joint industrial zone on the border. It will allow Israeli and Jordanian entrepreneurs and businesspeople to communicate directly. It will produce joint initiatives in trade, technology and local industry," Lapid added.Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej added that the project will contribute greatly to strengthening economic cooperation with Jordan.

israel

jordan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, jordan, bilateral cooperation