Israeli Gov't Approves Proposal to Speed Up Joint Industrial Zone Project With Jordan
14:03 GMT 31.07.2022 (Updated: 16:45 GMT 31.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli government has approved a proposal to accelerate the realization of the Jordan Gateway project, which will create a joint industrial zone, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday.
"In the framework of the project – which was first proposed during talks on the 1994 peace agreement – it has been decided to advance the construction and operation of the 'Jordan Gateway' park in order to enhance cooperation with the Kingdom of Jordan," the statement read.
The work to advance and adjust the project in accordance with planning and legal issues has been underway during recent years, Lapid's office said.
"Twenty-eight years since the peace agreement with Jordan, we are taking the good neighborly relations between our two countries another step forward. This is a breakthrough that will contribute greatly to developing and strengthening the region. The final details regarding this initiative were addressed last week during my visit with King Abdullah II in Amman," Lapid was quoted as saying by the office.
Israel expects the joint project to create jobs, advance economic and political relations, strengthen peace and friendship between the two countries.
"This is a joint industrial zone on the border. It will allow Israeli and Jordanian entrepreneurs and businesspeople to communicate directly. It will produce joint initiatives in trade, technology and local industry," Lapid added.
Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej added that the project will contribute greatly to strengthening economic cooperation with Jordan.