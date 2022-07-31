https://sputniknews.com/20220731/illinois-state-police-to-investigate-brutal-arrest-of-oak-lawn-teen-local-officials-say-1097970481.html

Illinois State Police to Investigate Brutal Arrest of Oak Lawn Teen, Local Officials Say

Illinois State Police to Investigate Brutal Arrest of Oak Lawn Teen, Local Officials Say

The Cook County State’s Attorney has called for the Illinois State Police (ISP) to conduct an independent investigation of the Oak Lawn Police Department after the release of disturbing footage that showed two officers brutally beating a teenager, local officials say.The teenager has been identified as 17-year-old Hadi Abu Atellah. A representative for his family has stated that the minor was left with fractures to his face, skull and pelvis, as well swelling of the brain.A news release issued by the Village of Oak Lawn says the Board of Trustees “commends” what it described as officers’ “decision to use less-than-lethal force to detain the armed offender.” It promises the local police department and entire administration will “fully cooperate with the ISP investigation,” but insists that “respect for law enforcement and compliance with their lawful orders are the only ways that we are going to put an end to these types of incidents.”Footage showing the officers deliver around a dozen punches to the face and legs of the subdued 115-pound teenager has racked up millions of views since being posted online on Wednesday.Police say their level of force was justified because Abu Atellah had a gun on him when he allegedly attempted to evade them on foot following a traffic stop stemming from a handful of vehicle violations.According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Abu Atellah’s mother said “she did not know her son to own or carry a gun, and that he had not had any previous run-ins with police.”She reportedly told CBS News that her son now “has fractures all over his face, he's bruised, he's in the hospital right now with a neck brace.”But like other local officials, Oak Lawn Police Chief Daniel Vittorio pushed back in the face of pointed criticism about his officers’ violent treatment of the teen, saying police handled the situation correctly since they “were in fear of their safety.”A protest featuring over a hundred demonstrators outside the Oak Lawn police station Thursday was met with a heavy police presence. Protest organizers have pledged to return to the village’s board meeting on August 1 to continue to push for accountability for the officers.

