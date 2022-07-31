https://sputniknews.com/20220731/gunfire-air-raid-sirens-heard-in-kosovo-after-belgrade-warns-of-breakaway-police-op-targeting-serbs-1097981632.html

Gunfire, Air Raid Sirens Heard in Kosovo After Belgrade Warns of Breakaway Police Op Targeting Serbs

Gunfire, Air Raid Sirens Heard in Kosovo After Belgrade Warns of Breakaway Police Op Targeting Serbs

Authorities in the breakaway territory announced this week that documents issued by the Serbian state would no longer be valid for crossing into Kosovo... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-31T18:00+0000

2022-07-31T18:00+0000

2022-07-31T18:57+0000

kosovo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091053705_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fb3428123428604c7d43dc231cf898b9.jpg

Air raid sirens have been turned on in northern, Serb-populated areas of Kosovo, with people erecting makeshift barricades and sporadic gunfire heard near the administrative border with Serbia, local outlets and social media have reported.Photos posted to social media showed barricades set up at roads using trucks and other vehicles.In the town of Leposavic, church bells were recorded ringing non-stop.In a television address earlier in the day Sunday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that police forces from the self-proclaimed Kosovo Republic were planning a military operation against Serbs living in the breakaway's northern regions. He emphasized that Belgrade would try to keep the peace, and asked his fellow countrymen and women not to succumb to provocations which could be used by regime in Pristina to portray themselves as the victims of 'Serbian aggression."A day earlier, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic characterized Kosovo authorities' push to annul documents and license plate issued by the Serbian state as an attempt to "create hell" for Serbs living in the breakaway.On Sunday evening, Serbia's Defense Ministry rejected media reports that Belgrade had deployed troops into the breakaway region, and asked residents not to spread false claims about clashes between Serbian forces and the Kosovo police, saying these fake news reports are spread by Pristina.Kosovo police announced Sunday evening that they had closed the Brnjak and Jarinje crossings to all traffic, with the presence of a reinforced police unit reported to be stationed at the bridge over the Ibar River in Kosovka Mitrovica.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on authorities in Pristina and their US and EU puppet masters to "halt provocations and respect the rights of Serbs in Kosovo."The spokeswoman characterized the annulment of Serbian documents as "unreasonable" discrimination that serves as "another step toward the expulsion of the Serb population from Kosovo," and an attempt to provoke a response from Belgrade."The Kosovar leaders know that the Serbs will not remain indifferent when it comes to a direct attack on their freedoms, and they deliberately escalate tensions in order to provoke a military scenario. Of course, Belgrade is at the forefront of the attack, which the West seeks to 'neutralize' with Kosovar Albanian hands," Zakharova said.

kosovo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

kosovo